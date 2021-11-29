Casey Affleck Makes Romance with Caylee Cowan Instagram Official: 'My Love'

Casey Affleck posted a photo of Caylee Cowan on his Instagram page, days after they were spotted kissing in public

Casey Affleck has made his romance with actress Caylee Cowan Instagram official.

Last week, the Manchester by the Sea actor, 46, included Cowan, 23, in an Instagram post about his baseball team, The Love, going to a Red Cross blood drive amid a current blood shortage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"@cayleecowan showed up," he wrote in a lengthy caption alongside pics of the Thanksgiving outing, including one selfie of Cowan laying on a bed while she donated blood. "She is not on the Love's active roster, but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts."

"However Caylee is usually unenthused about needles, blood, etc, and though she believably feigned nonchalance all the way to the donation location, once on the table with her sleeve rolled up, she was overheard quietly asking a staff member, 'Is there a chance I might die?'" Affleck shared.

"The answer was no, of course. Donating is not only SAFE but PAINLESS and QUICK," the Oscar winner added.

RELATED GALLERY: New Celebrity Couples of 2021

"I love you so much," Cowan commented on her beau's post.

The Sunrise in Heaven actress also shared a picture from the day and called for others to donate as well.

"The Red Cross needs your help this Thanksgiving. Blood or platelet donation is needed now to prevent delays in patient care. Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, and your help is vital. This is serious! Emergency shortage of lifesaving blood, especially type O, and platelets. The blood supply is at the lowest level the Red Cross has seen at this time of year in 10+ years," she wrote.

Affleck's sweet post came a few days after he and Cowan were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles, according to photos published by Page Six.

Casey Affleck Credit: Casey Affleck/Instagram

Affleck was previously romantically linked to Supergirl alum Floriana Lima. The duo began dating in 2016 and never publicly announced their breakup.

He shares two sons, Indiana, 17, and Atticus, 13, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star has also faced controversy in the past — two sexual harassment lawsuits were filed against him in 2010 by two women who worked with him on the mockumentary, I'm Still Here.