Casey Affleck on What He Learned from the #MeToo Movement Years After Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

The #MeToo movement has changed Hollywood forever, and Casey Affleck counts himself amongst those affected.

Affleck, 43, gave an interview last month to the Associated Press in which he said he’s “learned a lot” from the movement to combat sexual harassment in the workplace. The actor expanded on his thoughts at the premiere of his latest movie, The Old Man and the Gun on Thursday, where he was flanked by girlfriend Floriana Lima for support.

“I mean, look, if you haven’t learned anything from all of this, then you really haven’t been paying attention, and that goes for everybody,” Affleck told Variety at the premiere in New York City. “It’s probably a conversation that deserves a little more time than standing on a red carpet. But I would say that one of the most important lessons is to try to remain as open as you can to other perspectives and to listen to other peoples experiences and, you know, take care of one another.”

In the AP interview, Affleck also opened up for the first time about the two sexual harassment lawsuits that were filed against him in 2010 by two women who worked with him on I’m Still Here, which he directed and starred Joaquin Phoenix. Affleck previously denied the allegations, and settled the suits out of court for undisclosed amounts. In the settlement, the actor did not admit any guilt. He and his accusers are barred from discussing details of the case.

The actor apologized for “in a way that was really unprofessional” and admitted the “environment” on the I’m Still Here set was “unprofessional.”

Addressing the lawsuits brought against him, Affleck said he wished he’d found a way to “resolve things in a different way.”

“I had never had any complaints like that made about me before in my life, and it was really embarrassing,” he added. “I didn’t know how to handle it, and I didn’t agree with everything, the way I was being described, and the things that were said about me, but I wanted to try to make it right, so we made it right in the way that was asked at the time.”