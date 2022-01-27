Casey Affleck Celebrates a Year with Girlfriend Caylee Cowan: 'You Make Me a Better Man'

"We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction," Casey Affleck wrote to Caylee Cowan

Casey Affleck and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan are celebrating their one-year anniversary.

The actors marked the occasion Wednesday by spending time learning to bake bread together at a bakery in Budapest, sharing photos and videos of the experience on their Instagram accounts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Affleck, 46, and Cowan, 23, also posted tributes to each other on their respective feeds. Alongside a selfie of himself with his girlfriend, the Manchester by the Sea Oscar winner wrote, "A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late."

"On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute," he continued. "Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery here in Budapessshtt and cooked twelve loaves of bread. All I could smell was you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

"We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction," he addressed Cowan.

Affleck went on to tell the Sunrise in Heaven actress, "You make me a better man every day. You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh. You are a deep and tender woman with more girlfriend geem [sic] than anyone I ever met."

"I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever," he added. "While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long. I love you. Casey."

Casey Affleck Casey Affleck | Credit: Caylee Cowan Instagram

Cowan echoed her beau's sentiments on her own post, which featured two photos of the couple. Alongside them, she wrote, "Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such a wonderful and loving boyfriend. You are a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son). You are genuine. You say what you mean and mean what you say. You are generous with your time. You are gracious and forgive yourself and others. You are the greatest gift."

"Through your vulnerability and sensitivity, you have reminded me that hardship makes the heart stronger, and that the beauty we all have- everyone- is in part, the pattern of our scars. Our scars, as much as any other part, make us who we are," she continued. "Highly sensitive people, who feel intensely, know that pain is not a symptom of weakness, but a consequence of being alive on Earth."

"You make me feel safe in this world," Cowan said. "The shelter of your embrace gets me through the toughest days. In Vietnam, it is said that a nickname for one's life partner is 'my home' and that is what you've become for me. A home."

"Caleb Casey Affleck, I love you! - Catherine Caylee Cowan," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Casey Affleck Officially Divorced from Summer Phoenix

He shares two sons — Indiana, 17, and Atticus, 14 — with ex-wife Summer Phoenix, whom he was married to from 2006 to 2017.

The star has also faced controversy in the past. Two sexual-harassment lawsuits were filed against him in 2010 by two women who worked with him on the mockumentary, I'm Still Here.