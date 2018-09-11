Ben Affleck Is 'Doing Great' in Rehab, His Brother Casey Affleck Says

Casey Affleck opened up about Ben Affleck‘s return to rehab on Monday.

While walking the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of his new film, The Old Man and the Gun, the 43-year-old Oscar winner gave an update on his brother to Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s doing great,” the actor said. “He’s in rehab and he’s recovering and seems to be doing well.”

PEOPLE confirmed Affleck, 46, entered a rehab facility in Malibu for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22. “He is seeking treatment. He knew he needed help and was vocal about it,” a source said.

By his side was ex Jennifer Garner, who arrived at his home with an addiction therapist. Garner, also 46, drove the actor to the treatment center the same day.

Leading up to Affleck seeking treatment, an insider told PEOPLE, “Ben had been drinking alone for days. He was in bad shape. He had barely been eating and had not showered. It didn’t take much convincing. He wanted to go, and he cooperated.”

He had also been spotted out with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who he has been seeing since his split from ex-Lindsay Shookus.

On Sunday, Sexton was spotted leaving the treatment facility Ben has been staying at. She drove his Ford SUV to the center and has been spotted driving the vehicle since last week.

Sexton’s car has been seen at Ben’s house while the actor returns home to work out with a basketball trainer during the day.

“He looks much better and seems healthier,” a source previously told PEOPLE.