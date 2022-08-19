Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Seen in L.A. Ahead of Brother Ben's Wedding to Jennifer Lopez in Georgia

Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan are keeping the Dunkin' and Affleck family tradition alive.

While out performing errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, Casey, 47, and Cowan, 24, were spotted getting coffee and two dozen donuts at the fast-food chain.

In the photos, the couple is seen hugging each other as they walk down the street.

Over the weekend, Casey's brother Ben and Jennifer Lopez will be celebrating their nuptials with friends and family in Georgia after getting married in Las Vegas last month.

On Thursday, Ben and Lopez were seen with their kids during a family outing in Savannah, Georgia. Ben and Lopez stepped out in matching shades of tan as Lopez visited Glow Med Spa while Ben and the kids got coffee at Gallery Espresso, Glow Med Spa owner Courtney Victor exclusively told PEOPLE.

The family also went shopping in downtown Savannah, which is near Ben's 87-acre compound.

"They are clearly in love. They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit," Victor said, adding of the bride: "She is absolutely flawless. It's unbelievable how beautiful she is. She is the epitome of a glowing bride."

As for Casey and Cowan, the two recently had a celebration of their own as they commemorated a year since meeting each other in January. The couple spent the day learning to bake bread together at a bakery in Budapest, while sharing photos and videos of the experience on their Instagram accounts.

Both lovebirds also posted tributes to each other on their respective feeds. Alongside a selfie of himself with his girlfriend, the Manchester by the Sea Oscar winner wrote, "A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late."

"On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute," he continued. "Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery here in Budapessshtt and cooked twelve loaves of bread. All I could smell was you."

"We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction," he addressed Cowan.

Casey went on to tell the Sunrise in Heaven actress, "You make me a better man every day. You could push me and you could drag me and you could carry me, but instead you just walk with me and talk with me and make me laugh. You are a deep and tender woman with more girlfriend geem [sic] than anyone I ever met."

"I don't know what I did to deserve you, but I am determined to figure it out and keep doing it forever," he added. "While it beats, you have a place in my heart. I hope you stay that long. I love you. Casey."

Cowan echoed her beau's sentiments on her own post, which featured two photos of the couple. Alongside them, she wrote, "Caleb Casey Affleck, you are the other half of my heart. You are such a wonderful and loving boyfriend. You are a genius who beats everyone at chess (except your youngest son). You are genuine. You say what you mean and mean what you say. You are generous with your time. You are gracious and forgive yourself and others. You are the greatest gift."

"Through your vulnerability and sensitivity, you have reminded me that hardship makes the heart stronger, and that the beauty we all have- everyone- is in part, the pattern of our scars. Our scars, as much as any other part, make us who we are," she continued. "Highly sensitive people, who feel intensely, know that pain is not a symptom of weakness, but a consequence of being alive on Earth."

"You make me feel safe in this world," Cowan said. "The shelter of your embrace gets me through the toughest days. In Vietnam, it is said that a nickname for one's life partner is 'my home' and that is what you've become for me. A home."

"Caleb Casey Affleck, I love you! - Catherine Caylee Cowan," she concluded.