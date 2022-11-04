Casey Affleck and Girlfriend Caylee Cowan Have Date Night at Los Angeles Gala

Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan celebrated one year of knowing each other in January

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 12:39 PM
casey afflect, Caylee Cowan
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Casey Affleck and girlfriend Caylee Cowan made an appearance for a good cause.

On Thursday night, Affleck, 47, and 24-year-old Cowan attended the annual amfAR Gala at Los Angeles' Pacific Design Center.

Cowan even planted a kiss on Affleck as they walked the red carpet, and the couple left the event with their arms placed around each other.

The Manchester by the Sea Oscar winner wore a dark blue sweater and black t-shirt with matching black pants to the event, with his look completed by white sneakers and a scruffy beard.

Cowan wore a vibrant orange minidress with a matching belt and black heels to the 12th annual gala, a fundraiser for the Foundation for AIDS Research's initiatives and programs.

casey afflect, Caylee Cowan
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Affleck and Cowan have been dating for nearly two years. In January, the couple marked the occasion of knowing each other for one year by spending time learning to bake bread together at a bakery in Budapest, sharing photos and videos of the experience on their Instagram accounts.

The couple also posted tributes to each other on their respective Instagram feeds. Alongside a selfie of himself with his girlfriend, the actor wrote, "A year ago, we met. A few months ago, I got smart. Thank God, it wasn't too late."

"On our first date, you carried firewood up, built a fire, and gave me a low eyelid look that was so strong I had to take a knee for a minute," he continued. "Tonight, to celebrate knowing each other for a year, we went down to the local bakery here in Budapessshtt and cooked twelve loaves of bread. All I could smell was you."

"We have gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, but how I feel about you has only gone in one direction," he addressed Cowan in the post.

casey afflect, Caylee Cowan
Matt Winkelmeyer/amfAR/Getty

Affleck went public with his and Cowan's romance in a November 2021 Instagram post about his baseball team going to a Red Cross blood drive amid a donation shortage.

"@cayleecowan showed up," he wrote in a lengthy caption alongside pics of the Thanksgiving outing, including one selfie of Cowan laying on a bed while she donated blood. "She is not on the Love's active roster, but she is MY Love, and she ALWAYS shows up when it counts."

"I love you so much," Cowan commented on her beau's post.

Affleck's sweet post came a few days after he and Cowan were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles, according to photos published by Page Six.

Affleck stars in the upcoming film Dreamin' Wild alongside Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins, which does not yet have a release date.

The Gone Baby Gone actor is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in July 2023.

