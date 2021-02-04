Cary Elwes and Ted Cruz Are Continuing Their Princess Bride Twitter Battle

The actor asked the Texas senator how it feels knowing the cast of the film has "nothing but rabid contempt" for him

Cary Elwes and Ted Cruz are engaged in an online duel.

The two exchanged jabs on Twitter Wednesday, continuing their Princess Bride feud that began last year.

".@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable?" Elwes, who starred in the 1987 Rob Reiner flick, said in a tweet. "I think not, you miserable ROUS."

"ROUS" is a reference to one of the monsters in the Oscar-nominated movie: rodents of unusual size.

Elwes' tweet came in response to a comment Cruz made on his podcast, in which he said, "have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it's Thanos or go to Watchmen. The view of the Left is people are a disease."

Cruz is a self-proclaimed Princess Bride super-fan and has been known to recite entire scenes from the film. He responded to Elwes' dig Wednesday with a personally autographed photo of the actor in his all-black Westley costume.

"Does this mean you want your picture back?" Cruz asked.

This isn't the first time Elwes, 58, and Cruz, 50, have tussled on Twitter.

The event raised $4.3 million, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

At the time, Cruz posted a screenshot of Elwes's tweet announcing the event, expressing his distaste and wishing the film could be kept out of "Hollywood politics." He used quotes from the movie to stress his point.

"Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering," the senator wrote. "My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now."

While the back-and-forth between Elwes and Cruz ends there, this isn't the first time that Princess Bride cast members have taken jabs at Cruz over his affinity for the film.

Cruz has repeatedly publicly quoted Patinkin's character, who declares in the film: "Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

When Cruz was running for the Republican presidential bid in 2015, Patinkin distanced himself from the controversial senator, saying Cruz's ideals did not align with the themes of the film he claims to love.