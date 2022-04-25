Cary Elwes Makes Princess Bride Joke as He Reveals He's 'Recovering Well' After Rattlesnake Bite

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

"Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake," Cary Elwes joked on Instagram Monday, sharing a close-up photo of his injury

Cary Elwes is on the mend after a scary incident landed him in the hospital over the weekend.

The 59-year-old actor posted a close-up of his hand — in which one of his fingers and fingernails appears swollen and blue — to Instagram Monday.

Seeming to be in good spirits despite his injury, Elwes began his caption with a nod to his classic 1987 movie The Princess Bride: "Bit not by a ROUS but a rattlesnake."

"Grateful to the staff of Malibu Urgent Care, LA County Fire Dept. and the staff and medical professionals at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for their great care," he added. "Am recovering well thanks to all these wonderful folks. 🙏"

Several fellow actors sent well wishes in the comments. Wrote Joely Fisher, "Omg🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻," while Elwes' Stranger Things costar Randy Havens said, "Oh my gosh Cary! Please feel better! Sending healing thoughts your way."

In his book As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride, Elwes recalls getting injured on set of the film, in which he played heartthrob protagonist Westley.

Speaking of being hit in the head with a sword by Christopher Guest as part of the script, Elwes wrote, according to Looper, that the blow "landed just a touch harder than either of us anticipated."

"And that, folks, was the last thing I remember from that day's shoot," he also says in the book, per Looper.

"I woke up in the emergency room, still in costume, to the frightening sound of stitches being sewn into my skull … and of course Chris felt absolutely terrible about the whole thing, even though I kept telling him it wasn't his fault," Elwes continues. "It was my dumb idea."

"But you know what? That particular take was the one that ended up in the film," he adds. "So when you see Westley fall to the ground and pass out, that's not acting. That's an overzealous actor actually losing consciousness."

Elwes — also known for his role as Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the Saw films, as well as his recent turn in the Netflix holiday romantic comedy A Castle for Christmas opposite Brooke Shields — recently signed on for Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi movie Rebel Moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He also celebrated daughter Dominque's birthday over the weekend, sharing a glowing photo of his only child to his Instagram account.