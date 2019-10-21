Carrie Fisher's Life in Photos

A look back at Carrie Fisher's most iconic moments, both on and off the screen
By Maria Mercedes Lara
October 21, 2019 08:36 AM

1 of 17

Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher promoted her one-woman-show, Wishful Drinking, in Los Angeles in 2006.

2 of 17

Courtesy Everett Collection

Carrie Fisher chatted on the phone in a scene from her first film, 1975’s Shampoo.

3 of 17

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher played around with her Star Wars costar Harrison Ford while promoting their films. Fisher later revealed that the two had a secret onset affair.

4 of 17

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher wears her iconic gold bikini in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

5 of 17

Getty Images

Carrie Fisher, then 2-and-a-half, played with mom Debbie Reynolds during an interview.

6 of 17

Getty Images

Carrie Fisher struck a pose in 1977.

7 of 17

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Another shot of Carrie Fisher in her iconic costume in a promotional shot for Return of the Jedi.

8 of 17

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Carrie Fisher posed on the red carpet in London in 2015 with her beloved dog, Gary Fisher.

9 of 17

Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher struck a pose during a promotional shot for Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

10 of 17

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford shared an embrace in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

11 of 17

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Carrie Fisher posed with husband Paul Simon. The pair divorced in 1984 but continued their relationship on-and-off for several years.

12 of 17

Tim Boxer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A teenaged Carrie Fisher posed with mom Debbie Reynolds in New York City in 1973.

13 of 17

Anne Joyce/NBCU Photo Bank

Carrie Fisher made a cameo in 30 Rock in 2007, where she portrayed an alcoholic former TV writer.

14 of 17

Courtesy Everett Collection

Carrie Fisher lounged in bed with Bruno Kirby during a scene for 1989’s When Harry Met Sally.

15 of 17

Getty Images

Dad Eddie Fisher held Carrie Fisher (right) and her younger brother Todd in 1958.

16 of 17

MelMedia/GC Images

Carrie Fisher was seen dropping by London’s Chiltern Firehouse in one of her last public outings in Dec. 15, 2016.

