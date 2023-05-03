Carrie Fisher's Sister Claims Billie Lourd Excluded Family from Walk of Fame Event for 'Misguided Reason'

"For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career," wrote Joely Fisher

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 3, 2023 02:32 PM
Carrie Fisher's sister Joey Fisher says she and siblings were 'excluded' from Walk of Fame ceremony
Joely Fisher; Carrie Fisher with Billie Lourd in 2015. Photo: Steven Simione/Getty, Todd Williamson/Getty

Carrie Fisher's sisters are speaking out about her Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, claiming they've been excluded from the ceremony.

The Star Wars actress, who died in December 2016 at the age of 60, is set to receive the posthumous honor in Los Angeles on Thursday, with her actress daughter Billie Lourd accepting it.

On Instagram Wednesday, Carrie's sister Joely Fisher, 55, shared photos of herself with Carrie and their other sister Tricia Leigh Fisher and said niece Lourd, 30, excluded them and brother Todd Fisher from the event "for some bizarre, misguided reason."

"In response to all of you asking whether or not we will be part of the celebration…. Strangely we won't be in attendance to celebrate our sister, whom we adored," wrote Joely. "For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister's career."

"This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking," she continued. "We have all been grieving the loss of our favorite human for some years now…we have given Billie the space to do that in her own way. We have been nothing but loving and open, consistently."

She added, "This isn't about a photo op on Hollywood Blvd…this is about celebrating the permanency of Carrie's legacy in this industry, taking her place with a star on the iconic walk of fame alongside our parents. We thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for honoring our sister in this way. May the Fourth Be with you."

A rep for Lourd did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Todd, 65, told TMZ on Tuesday that it's "heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister Carrie." He added that it is "extremely hurtful and distressing as I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes."

Actress Carrie Fisher and daughter actress Billie Lourd attend the Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on December 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd in 2015. Barry King/WireImage

Lourd, who shares two kids with husband Austen Rydell, remembered her mom in December, writing on Instagram, "It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)."

"And unlike most other years since she's died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life," Lourd added at the time. "Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief."

"My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn't here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That's the thing about grief," she continued. "I wish my Momby were here, but she isn't. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

Ellen K, iHeartMedia personality and Walk of Famer, will emcee the ceremony, and, per the official website, additional speakers are to-be-announced.

