12 Heartwarming & Brutally Honest Things Carrie Fisher Has Said About Family

“She has been more than a mother to me. Not much, but definitely more. She’s been an unsolicited stylist, interior decorator and marriage counselor … Admittedly, I found it difficult to share my mother with her adoring fans, who thought of her as part of their family.”
— presenting the SAG Life Achievement Award to her mother Debbie Reynolds in 2015
“I never wanted to be an actress, let alone a celebrity. I had grown up watching the bright glow of my parents’ stardom slowly dim, cool, and fade.”
— in her 2011 book, Shockaholic
“My parents, Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, weren’t really people in the traditional sense. I think this was partly because they were stars before their characters had a chance to form.”
— in her 2011 book, Shockaholic
“What’s happening Twitter asks? My daughter Billie Lourd from Scream Queens. She’s MUCH more than my kid. Witty & pretty, I aspire 2 deserve her.”
— gushing about daughter Billie on Twitter
“Because I grew up in a public family, I never really had a private life. And so if those issues are going to be public, I would rather them to be public the way I’ve experienced them rather than someone else assuming things about me. It’s freeing to do it. Shame is not something I aspire to.”
— in a 2016 CBC interview
“When I was about 2 or 3, someone said to me, ‘What’s it like to have a movie star as a mother?’ and I raced home to find out what that meant for me.”
— on dealing with her parents’ fame at an early age
“The family is normally organized with the parents raising the child, but the scary thing about it is watching celebrity fade. You’re part of their audience. Celebrity is just obscurity biding its time. Eventually, all fame will disappear. I watched that happen. I never wanted to go into show business, because I watched that heartbreak.”
— on how fame affects family, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey
“I loved my father. The man was beyond fun to hang out with, appreciative, playful and eccentrically sweet. But this was also a man who — though he genuinely meant to give bona fide diamonds of only the finest color, cut, and clarity – ultimately was only able to offer cubic zirconium.”
— describing her father Eddie Fisher, in her book, Shockaholic
“I don’t think she knew really how to react, but she saw me as an extension of her, so my celebrity was hers, and she didn’t resent it or anything.”
— on her mom’s reaction to Star Wars‘ success, to The Telegraph
“I discovered fairly early on that it was not like what other people’s situation was. My family was who I was looking at, and I was trying to protect myself if I could. There should be a term for what celebrity children go through, which is narcissistic deprivation. The family is organized around the parents or parent and not around the children. The children are what’s swept aside by the paparazzi, literally. I could never really be with my mother in public because she belongs to the public, and as a kid I resented it.”
— to The Telegraph in 2014
“All I was aware of was that daddy met a pretty lady and left mommy, and that a short while after that, the pretty lady met someone else and left daddy, who met another pretty lady, ad infinitum. So what?”
— on her parents’ infamous divorce (and her father leaving to marry Elizabeth Taylor)
“Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me.”
— on her beloved dog, Gary, to The Herald Tribune