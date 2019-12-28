Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's Sweetest Moments Together

The mom and daughter — who died one day apart in 2016 — shared extraordinary lives
By Kate Hogan
December 28, 2019 09:40 AM

George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty

Carrie Fisher gazes up at her parents Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher not long after her birth on Oct. 21, 1956.

ZUMA Press/MEGA

The young Fisher family in happier times.

ZUMA Press/MEGA

A smiling Carrie with her proud parents. Her brother Todd joined the family in 1958.

Jack Albin/Getty

Baby Carrie with mom Debbie in the late 1950s.

ZUMA Press/MEGA

Carrie scores a smooch from her dad while playing with a candy cane.

Getty Images

An animated Carrie joins her mom for an interview in 1959. 

Dove/Evening Standard/Getty

Debbie brings a teenage Carrie on a night out in 1972.

Ron Galella/WireImage

Carrie and her brother Todd wish their mom well backstage at the 1973 Broadway premiere of her musical Irene.

Tim Boxer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The trio in 1973, at a New York City party celebrating Irene.

Ron Galella/WireImage

The mother-daughter duo at a New York City event for Reynolds’s movie The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

At the 11th annual American Comedy Awards in L.A. in 1997, at which Reynolds was honored. 

Ron Wolfson/Getty

Also in 1997, the two go cheek-to-cheek backstage at the Academy Awards. 

Erik Lesser/Getty

Together, the stars honor another famous face in Atlanta at the “Jane. Well Done. A Celebrity Roast of Jane Fonda” in 2006.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Though the pair went through a period during which they didn’t speak to one another, before their deaths, they’d grown particularly close again.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Mom and daughter arrive at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2011. 

Brian To/FilmMagic

Granddaughter and actress Billie Lourd joins in on the family fun at a Paley Center for Media event in L.A. in 2011. 

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Fisher joins her mom for a preview of her auction in North Hollywood in 2014. 

At the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Fisher presented her mother with the Life Achievement Award. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

A glowing Reynolds backstage at the 2015 SAG Awards with her daughter and granddaughter. 

