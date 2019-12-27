A Look Back at Carrie Fisher & Daughter Billie Lourd's Sweetest Red Carpet Moments

Fisher and Billie attend a Rugrats-themed benefit for the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation in 1991.
Billie gets a lift from her mom at the 1999 premiere of Tarzan.
Carrie Fisher, ex-husband Bryan Lourd, their daughter Billie and actress Tracey Ullman attend a 2001 screening of Shallow Hal.
Billie and Carrie are joined by the actress’ mother, Debbie Reynolds, at the 2nd annual Runway for Life Celebrity Fashion Show to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2003.
The mother-daughter duo attends the 2011 Silver Hill Hospital gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 3, 2011 in N.Y.C.
The two women celebrate the launch of Debbie Reynolds’ new Hollywood memorabilia exhibit in 2011.
Lourd and Fisher share an embrace on the red carpet while attending the 2015 Governors Awards.
Lourd, Reynolds and Fisher strike a pose during TNT’s 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015, where Reynolds was honored with the SAG Life Achievement award.
The Scream Queens actress supports her legendary mom at the Hollywood premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.
At the 2016 premiere of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Fisher and Lourd pose for photos.