Carol Kane Says She Feels 'Shame' About Her Iconic Voice: 'I Wish It Was Deep and Sexy'

Image zoom Carol Kane Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

For over five decades on stage and screen, Carol Kane has showcased her distinctive voice in classic films like Annie Hall (1977) and The Princess Bride (1987). But as the two-time Emmy winner, 67, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, she feels “shame” about how she sounds.

“It’s just an odd voice,” she says.

Kane says it especially embarrasses her when phone operators— ”American Airlines!” — can discern who she is just by hearing her speak.

“I wish my voice was deep and beautiful and sexy,” she laments.

RELATED: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt to Get Interactive Netflix Special Where Fans Choose Their Own Jokes

During her career, Kane has lowered it for a number of roles, including when she originated the role of the Wicked villain Madame Morrible on Broadway.

Kane, however, feels differently about her looks.

Asked what advice she’d give her younger self, Kane says, “To try and enjoy my beauty that I had when I was young. I thought I wasn’t pretty enough. I look back and I think, ‘Boy, I wasted those 15 years.’”

The actress, who recently wrapped up four hilarious years playing a street-savvy landlady on Tina Fey’s Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (there’s now a Kimmy TV movie in the works), is back on the small screen in a darker role alongside Al Pacino in the Amazon series Hunters. In it, she plays an operative chasing clandestine Nazis in 1977 New York.

Hunters debuts on Amazon Prime on Feb. 21.