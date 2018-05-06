Filmmaker Carlos Carvalho Dies After Being Hit in the Head by Giraffe in On-Set Accident

Award-winning filmmaker Carlos Carvalho died Wednesday after succumbing to injuries stemming from an on-set accident with a giraffe.

Announcing the filmmaker’s death on Thursday, South African film crew agency CallaCrew wrote that Carvalho had been filming at Glen Afric Country Lodge in Hartbeespoort, South Africa when he “had a fatal run-in with a giraffe on set.”

Although Carvalho, 47, was “flown to Milpark Hospital” in Johannesburg, the filmmaker died at 8:50 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Carlos’ family and friends during this very sad time. He will be sorely missed,” CallaCrew continued.

Carvalho won an African Movie Academy Award in 2014 for his cinematography work in The Forgotten Kingdom.

The Cape Town-based production company Two Oceans Production confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Carvalho had been working as a second unit camera operator for the television movie Premium Nanny 2 (working title) when he was hit in the head by a male giraffe named Gerald.

Elaborating on the fatal run-in, crew member Dirkus Van Der Merwe told The Telegraph that before hitting Carvalho, the giraffe had been “chasing” another member of the crew, but at the time “we didn’t feel threatened because [the giraffe] just seemed to be inquisitive.”

“We started shooting close ups of its body and its feet. Then while Carlos was looking through the camera eyepiece Gerald swung his neck and hit him against his head. It came out of nowhere and Carlos didn’t even see it coming. He wasn’t aware of the danger,” Van Der Merwe added.

Richard Brooker, whose family owns the Glen Afric Country Lodge, told The Telegraph the giraffe will stay on the property. “Gerald will remain at the lodge. He did nothing wrong,” Booker said.