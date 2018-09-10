Carey Mulligan Jokes It's 'Terrifying' When She Realizes She's Not in Her 20s Anymore

Carey Mulligan is a 33-year-old mother to two kids with singer Marcus Mumford — and yet sometimes, she still can’t believe where her twenties went!

In her latest movie Wildlife, the Oscar nominee plays a mother in the 1960s who grows restless in her marriage when her family moves out to Montana. (Her husband is played by Jake Gyllenhaal.)

Speaking to PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival, Mulligan revealed how she related to her character in the period drama.

Carey Mulligan and director Paul Dano Jake Chessum

“The thing I more identified with was the idea that my 20s have gone,” she said. “I’m not 20 anymore and you hear a song that you sort of listened to when you broke up with boyfriend when you were 18. And you hear that now and think: ‘What, I’m a grownup?!’ It’s terrifying!”

Mulligan welcomed her second child with Mumford last August. The couple also share daughter Evelyn Grace, 3.

Mulligan and Mumford, 31, are notoriously private, but the Suffragette star opened up in 2015 about the general challenge of balancing home life and being in the public eye.

“Like anyone, you try and split your time evenly,” Mulligan told Vogue shortly before Evelyn’s birth. “Marcus is the only thing that’s mine that I can keep totally away, so I try to.”