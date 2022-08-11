Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's Relationship Timeline

Oscar-winning actress Carey Mulligan and Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford have a bond that goes back to childhood. They reportedly first met at a Christian youth camp as pre-teens and stayed in touch as pen pals.

Mumford and Mulligan reconnected as adults and soon started dating. They got engaged just five months later and wed on a farm in Somerset, England, in 2012.

Though they rarely appear on the red carpet together, Mumford did accompany Mulligan at the 2021 Academy Awards, where she ultimately won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.

Here is everything to know about Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's relationship.

Late 1990s: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly meet at summer camp

Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

While Mulligan and Mumford have kept details of their early friendship private, they reportedly met at a Christian youth camp and became pen pals. According to Vogue, they first met when Mulligan was 12.

February 2011: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are seen kissing in public

Reports suggest that Mulligan and Mumford reunited at a Mumford & Sons concert in Nashville in early February — just a few months after Mulligan split with former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

The actress was later spotted at Mumford's concert at St. Magnus Cathedral in the U.K. A concertgoer told PEOPLE that Mumford and Mulligan "were kissing and cuddling in public," adding, "They were clearly very fond of each other. They were very, very affectionate to one another."

The couple were also spending time together in both Mumford's London home and in Buckinghamshire, England. In March, they also spent a week in the Orkney Islands.

August 2011: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford get engaged

After a five-month romance, Mumford and Mulligan got engaged in August 2011.

2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford collaborate on a film

Ray Tamarra/Getty

Mulligan and Mumford both lent their talents to the movie Inside Llewyn Davis. Mulligan starred in the film and Mumford voiced a character and associate-produced the movie's soundtrack.

April 21, 2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford wed in the English countryside

The pair got married on a farm in Somerset, England, with approximately 200 guests in attendance, including famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth.

May 2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford attend a gala charity event

A month after Mulligan and Mumford wed, the couple attended a charity fundraiser for ARK, held at London's Kensington Palace. ARK raises money for children's charity partnerships.

February 10, 2013: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford celebrate his Grammy win

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mumford and his band, Mumford & Sons, won Album of the Year for Babel at the 2013 Grammys. Mulligan watched from the audience as her husband took the stage twice to perform, and cheered when the band won later that night.

September 2013: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford perform together

Neilson Barnard/Getty

They both performed at the concert "Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of Inside Llewyn Davis" in New York. According to The New York Times, Mulligan and Mumford sang several songs from the movie alongside other cast members. The concert benefited the National Recording Preservation Foundation.

April 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford settle in London

Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty

In an interview with Vogue, Mulligan said she and Mumford chose to live in West London to be closer to their farmhouse in Devon.

"I like waking up in the morning and putting on whatever's by the side of my bed, and putting on Wellington boots and walking up a steep hill. And not wearing any makeup," she told the publication. "When you're working, everything's so busy and so aesthetic. When all of that angst isn't on you, you're just kind of a better person — more focused on other people rather than worrying about yourself."

2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are expecting their first child

Mulligan was reportedly pregnant with her first child with Mumford in 2015. The actress kept her growing baby bump mostly hidden underneath a structured gown at the Tony Awards in June.

September 15, 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have a baby girl

The couple welcomed their daughter, Evelyn Grace, on Sept. 15, 2015, PEOPLE reported. The couple chose not to share many birth details, but Mulligan joked that the lessons she would impart to her daughter were "no makeup, no piercings, no tattoos."

"She is just enjoying this time with her family and close friends," a source told PEOPLE.

May 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford admit they write love letters to each other

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan posed together in April for a Comic Relief fundraiser. Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan - Comic Relief via Getty

When their work schedules force them to spend time apart, Mulligan and Mumford return to their roots as pen pals and correspond via the mail. She reportedly told The Telegraph, "Love letters are becoming a lost art form, which is very sad. To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know you can keep it for your whole life, that's an amazing thing."

June 2017: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are reportedly expecting their second child

PEOPLE reported that Mulligan and Mumford were spotted out to dinner in London and Mulligan appeared to be hiding her figure under a loose-fitting black top. That same month, Mulligan made an appearance at the Sundance Film festival wearing a long coat, which she left unbuttoned, leading the press to suspect she was pregnant. Reps for the couple did not comment on the potential pregnancy at the time.

August 2017: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford announce the birth of their baby boy

Mulligan gave birth to her second baby, a son named Wilfred, in August 2017.

When asked about being a new mother of two, the Mudbound actress told PEOPLE, "It's good, thank you," at a press conference.

November 2018: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford share how they stay close when apart

NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

With Mumford headlining a popular band and Mulligan busy as a film star, it's no wonder that the pair have to prioritize time together. Mumford told The Guardian that he and his wife have a two-week rule: They never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other "one way or another."

April 2, 2020: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan do their part during the pandemic

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During the initial height of the pandemic, Mumford appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed "Lay Your Head on Me," which includes the lyrics, "This too shall pass. It won't always be the same." Mulligan directed him from their home.

April 10, 2021: Marcus Mumford crashes Carey Mulligan's SNL hosting debut

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When Mulligan made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, she said her husband was home watching their two children. However, Mumford surprised her during the opening monologue when he popped up out of the audience. "What a surprise!" she joked. "Hello, lovely to see you. Where are the kids?" Mulligan asked.

"I left them with the Sons," Mumford replied, referencing his band, Mumford & Sons. He continued, "Couldn't miss this for the world. You're gonna smash it, really. SNL, this is amazing. Just be sure to soak it in because after it's over you're gonna think about it all the time, like all the time."

April 25, 2021: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford walk the Oscar red carpet

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman, Mulligan appeared on the red carpet with Mumford at her side. She wore a gold sequined Valentino Haute Couture gown and Mumford wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and bow tie.

May 2, 2022: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford make a rare red carpet appearance at the Met Gala

Gotham/Getty

Mumford and Mulligan made another red carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera in bespoke looks.