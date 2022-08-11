Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's Relationship Timeline

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford were reportedly childhood pen pals

By
Published on August 11, 2022 05:31 PM
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Photo: John Shearer/Getty

Oscar-winning actress Carey Mulligan and Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford have a bond that goes back to childhood. They reportedly first met at a Christian youth camp as pre-teens and stayed in touch as pen pals.

Mumford and Mulligan reconnected as adults and soon started dating. They got engaged just five months later and wed on a farm in Somerset, England, in 2012.

Though they rarely appear on the red carpet together, Mumford did accompany Mulligan at the 2021 Academy Awards, where she ultimately won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.

Here is everything to know about Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's relationship.

Late 1990s: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly meet at summer camp

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan are seen in SoHo on August 2, 2012 in New York City
Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

While Mulligan and Mumford have kept details of their early friendship private, they reportedly met at a Christian youth camp and became pen pals. According to Vogue, they first met when Mulligan was 12.

February 2011: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are seen kissing in public

Reports suggest that Mulligan and Mumford reunited at a Mumford & Sons concert in Nashville in early February — just a few months after Mulligan split with former boyfriend Shia LaBeouf.

The actress was later spotted at Mumford's concert at St. Magnus Cathedral in the U.K. A concertgoer told PEOPLE that Mumford and Mulligan "were kissing and cuddling in public," adding, "They were clearly very fond of each other. They were very, very affectionate to one another."

The couple were also spending time together in both Mumford's London home and in Buckinghamshire, England. In March, they also spent a week in the Orkney Islands.

August 2011: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford get engaged

After a five-month romance, Mumford and Mulligan got engaged in August 2011.

2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford collaborate on a film

Carey Mulligan (L) and singer Marcus Mumford leave an after party at the Ukrainian Institute of America on May 7, 2012 in New York City
Ray Tamarra/Getty

Mulligan and Mumford both lent their talents to the movie Inside Llewyn Davis. Mulligan starred in the film and Mumford voiced a character and associate-produced the movie's soundtrack.

April 21, 2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford wed in the English countryside

The pair got married on a farm in Somerset, England, with approximately 200 guests in attendance, including famous friends like Sienna Miller, Jake Gyllenhaal and Colin Firth.

May 2012: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford attend a gala charity event

A month after Mulligan and Mumford wed, the couple attended a charity fundraiser for ARK, held at London's Kensington Palace. ARK raises money for children's charity partnerships.

February 10, 2013: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford celebrate his Grammy win

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons and actress Carey Mulligan attend MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Bruce Springsteen at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California
Lester Cohen/WireImage

Mumford and his band, Mumford & Sons, won Album of the Year for Babel at the 2013 Grammys. Mulligan watched from the audience as her husband took the stage twice to perform, and cheered when the band won later that night.

September 2013: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford perform together

Marcus Mumford performs on stage with actor Oscar Issac and the Punch Brothers during the one-night-only concert "Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating The Music Of Inside Llewyn Davis Presented By Joel Coen, Ethan Coen and T Bone Burnett" and featuring actors Oscar Isaac, John Goodman, Carey Mulligan, Stark Sands and musicians Jack White, Patti Smith, Willie Watson, Gillian Welch, Dave Rawlings, Secret Sisters, Punch Brothers, Connor Oberst, Marcus Mumford, Colin Meloy, Lake Street Dive, Rhiannon Giddens, Joan Baez and The Avett Brothers at The Town Hall on September 29, 2013 in New York City
Neilson Barnard/Getty

They both performed at the concert "Another Day, Another Time: Celebrating the Music of Inside Llewyn Davis" in New York. According to The New York Times, Mulligan and Mumford sang several songs from the movie alongside other cast members. The concert benefited the National Recording Preservation Foundation.

April 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford settle in London

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England
Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty

In an interview with Vogue, Mulligan said she and Mumford chose to live in West London to be closer to their farmhouse in Devon.

"I like waking up in the morning and putting on whatever's by the side of my bed, and putting on Wellington boots and walking up a steep hill. And not wearing any makeup," she told the publication. "When you're working, everything's so busy and so aesthetic. When all of that angst isn't on you, you're just kind of a better person — more focused on other people rather than worrying about yourself."

2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are expecting their first child

Mulligan was reportedly pregnant with her first child with Mumford in 2015. The actress kept her growing baby bump mostly hidden underneath a structured gown at the Tony Awards in June.

September 15, 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford have a baby girl

The couple welcomed their daughter, Evelyn Grace, on Sept. 15, 2015, PEOPLE reported. The couple chose not to share many birth details, but Mulligan joked that the lessons she would impart to her daughter were "no makeup, no piercings, no tattoos."

"She is just enjoying this time with her family and close friends," a source told PEOPLE.

May 2015: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford admit they write love letters to each other

Carey Mulligan Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan posed together in April for a Comic Relief fundraiser. Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan - Comic Relief via Getty

When their work schedules force them to spend time apart, Mulligan and Mumford return to their roots as pen pals and correspond via the mail. She reportedly told The Telegraph, "Love letters are becoming a lost art form, which is very sad. To have a love letter from someone, to hold it in your hand and know you can keep it for your whole life, that's an amazing thing."

June 2017: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are reportedly expecting their second child

PEOPLE reported that Mulligan and Mumford were spotted out to dinner in London and Mulligan appeared to be hiding her figure under a loose-fitting black top. That same month, Mulligan made an appearance at the Sundance Film festival wearing a long coat, which she left unbuttoned, leading the press to suspect she was pregnant. Reps for the couple did not comment on the potential pregnancy at the time.

August 2017: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford announce the birth of their baby boy

Mulligan gave birth to her second baby, a son named Wilfred, in August 2017.

When asked about being a new mother of two, the Mudbound actress told PEOPLE, "It's good, thank you," at a press conference.

November 2018: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford share how they stay close when apart

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford as seen on April 24, 2013 in New York City
NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

With Mumford headlining a popular band and Mulligan busy as a film star, it's no wonder that the pair have to prioritize time together. Mumford told The Guardian that he and his wife have a two-week rule: They never go longer than two weeks without seeing each other "one way or another."

April 2, 2020: Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan do their part during the pandemic

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs "Guiding Light" September 24, 2018
Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

During the initial height of the pandemic, Mumford appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performed "Lay Your Head on Me," which includes the lyrics, "This too shall pass. It won't always be the same." Mulligan directed him from their home.

April 10, 2021: Marcus Mumford crashes Carey Mulligan's SNL hosting debut

Carey Mulligan with her husband Marcus Mumford during the Monologue on Saturday, April 10, 2021
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

When Mulligan made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, she said her husband was home watching their two children. However, Mumford surprised her during the opening monologue when he popped up out of the audience. "What a surprise!" she joked. "Hello, lovely to see you. Where are the kids?" Mulligan asked.

"I left them with the Sons," Mumford replied, referencing his band, Mumford & Sons. He continued, "Couldn't miss this for the world. You're gonna smash it, really. SNL, this is amazing. Just be sure to soak it in because after it's over you're gonna think about it all the time, like all the time."

April 25, 2021: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford walk the Oscar red carpet

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman, Mulligan appeared on the red carpet with Mumford at her side. She wore a gold sequined Valentino Haute Couture gown and Mumford wore a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo and bow tie.

May 2, 2022: Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford make a rare red carpet appearance at the Met Gala

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/Getty

Mumford and Mulligan made another red carpet appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera in bespoke looks.

Related Articles
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe attend the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022 in London, England
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe's Relationship Timeline
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Relationship Timeline
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's Relationship Timeline
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka pose at the opening night of Second Stage Theater's production of "Take Me Out" on Broadway at The Hayes Theatre on April 4, 2022 in New York City
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Relationship Timeline
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele attend the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti's Relationship Timeline
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and girlfriend Perrie Edwards (R) pose on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2019 in London on February 20, 2019
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline
GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS
Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Relationship Timeline
Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' Relationship Timeline
Beyonce and Jay-Z "On the Run II" Tour Opener - Cardiff
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Relationship Timeline
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' : Party during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2015 in Cannes, France
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline