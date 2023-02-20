Carey Mulligan Hears Her Name Accidentally Called at BAFTA Awards During Supporting Actress Mix-up

Carey Mulligan received a surprise at the 2023 BAFTA Awards when her name was accidentally called for an award she did not win.

On Sunday, Mulligan, 37, was among six actresses nominated for the London award ceremony's best supporting actress award for her performance in She Said. The Oscar nominee heard her name called when a sign language interpreter providing voiceover for actor Troy Kotsur's presentation accidentally called her name. BAFTA confirmed to Deadline that the actual winner, The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon, was indeed on the card. The interpreter providing voiceover for the CODA Oscar winner appeared to have announced the wrong winner, according to the outlet.

Kotsur and his interpreter corrected the error and only Condon approached onstage to accept the award, per Deadline. The organization and the BBC moved to correct the gaffe ahead of the show's delayed broadcast Sunday, the outlet reported.

Representatives for The British Academy of Film and Television Arts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

Kevin Winter/Getty

Condon, 40, did not reference the incident as she accepted the award for best supporting actress as she thanked Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, her costars and crew, as well as her family for supporting her throughout her career.

"Thank you for this part, Martin, and thank you for all the parts you've given me throughout my career," the actress said of her collaboration with writer-director McDonagh. "They make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman."

"I have to thank my horses and my dogs because they showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life," she added, drawing laughter from the audience.

All Quiet on the Western Front won seven awards at the BAFTAs on Sunday, including the award for best film. In addition to Condon's win for supporting actress, The Banshees of Inisherin won three more awards, including the best original screenplay award, outstanding British film and best supporting actor for Condon's costar Barry Keoghan.