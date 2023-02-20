Carey Mulligan Hears Her Name Accidentally Called at BAFTA Awards During Supporting Actress Mix-up

A sign language interpreter accidentally called Carey Mulligan's name as Kerry Condon won the award for best supporting actress

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 02:48 PM
Carey Mulligan from the film "She Said" attends Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Deadline via Getty

Carey Mulligan received a surprise at the 2023 BAFTA Awards when her name was accidentally called for an award she did not win.

On Sunday, Mulligan, 37, was among six actresses nominated for the London award ceremony's best supporting actress award for her performance in She Said. The Oscar nominee heard her name called when a sign language interpreter providing voiceover for actor Troy Kotsur's presentation accidentally called her name. BAFTA confirmed to Deadline that the actual winner, The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon, was indeed on the card. The interpreter providing voiceover for the CODA Oscar winner appeared to have announced the wrong winner, according to the outlet.

Kotsur and his interpreter corrected the error and only Condon approached onstage to accept the award, per Deadline. The organization and the BBC moved to correct the gaffe ahead of the show's delayed broadcast Sunday, the outlet reported.

Representatives for The British Academy of Film and Television Arts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Monday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Carey Mulligan attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Condon, 40, did not reference the incident as she accepted the award for best supporting actress as she thanked Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh, her costars and crew, as well as her family for supporting her throughout her career.

"Thank you for this part, Martin, and thank you for all the parts you've given me throughout my career," the actress said of her collaboration with writer-director McDonagh. "They make me feel so proud to be an Irish woman."

"I have to thank my horses and my dogs because they showed me so much love and gave me so much meaning in my life," she added, drawing laughter from the audience.

All Quiet on the Western Front won seven awards at the BAFTAs on Sunday, including the award for best film. In addition to Condon's win for supporting actress, The Banshees of Inisherin won three more awards, including the best original screenplay award, outstanding British film and best supporting actor for Condon's costar Barry Keoghan.

Related Articles
All About All Quiet on the Western Front
BAFTA Awards 2023: See the Full List of Winners
US singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Chris Stapleton and 'CODA' Actor Troy Kotsur Perform National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl
Ada Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, and Wayland Stapleton attend Super Bowl LVII
Chris Stapleton's Oldest Kids Attend Super Bowl 2023 to Watch Dad Sing National Anthem: Photos
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List
Barry Keoghan attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Everything to Know About Barry Keoghan, the Oscar Nominated Actor in 'Banshees of Inisherin'
Brendan Fraser The Whale; ELVIS, Austin Butler; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Oscars 2023 Nominations: Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler and Ana de Armas Among Nominees
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Cate Blanchett attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)
Cate Blanchett, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, More Wear Blue Ribbons at 2023 BAFTAs in Solidarity with Refugees
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: (L to R) Emma Baehr (BAFTA Director of Awards & Content), Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/BAFTA via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Watch as Queen Elizabeth Is Honored by Helen Mirren at BAFTAs
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles
Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Super Bowl 2023 Win with Vince Lombardi Trophy — and a WWE Belt!
Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farrell, Quinta Brunson
Golden Globe 2023 Winners: Read the Full List!
Colin Farrell accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" from Ana de Armas onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, ELVIS
Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
Todd Field attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards; Martin McDonagh attends the AFI Awards; Steven Spielberg attends "The Fabelmans" UK Premiere
Female Directors Shut Out of Oscars 2023 After Wins in Consecutive Years
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Leads 2023 Critics Choice Awards Film Nominations
Troy Kotsur, winner of the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘CODA’ poses in the press room during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022
Troy Kotsur Says His Oscar Win for 'Coda' Is 'Still' Sinking In: 'It's Really a Blessing'