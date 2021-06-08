Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to Play New York Times Reporters Who Broke Weinstein Scandal

The duo will play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, an adaptation of the reporters' previous book

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan have been cast as the dedicated reporters who first uncovered the Harvey Weinstein scandal, setting off a firestorm in Hollywood.

The duo will play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in She Said, an adaptation of their book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, according to multiple outlets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 2019 book detailed the New York Times' reporters journey to hitting publish in October 2017 on the first story naming Weinstein accusers. The women helped bring to light the accusations of assault, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Angelina Jolie among the first actresses to publicly come forward with varying allegations.

After dozens of women came forward, Weinstein was charged and found guilty of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree by a New York City jury in February 2020. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

He is facing further charges in Los Angeles and remains in a New York prison.

Mulligan was most recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in Promising Young Woman, a different type of #MeToo story. Kazan starred in The Big Sick and appeared in HBO's The Deuce.

The two previously starred together in a Broadway production of The Seagull.

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey The authors: Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey | Credit: Martin Schoeller

The report helped usher in an era of reckoning for Hollywood as the #MeToo movement quickly followed. Since then, several men have been accused of acting inappropriately and subsequently lost their prominent jobs.

In an interview with Today during the book's release, the reporters praised Gwyneth Paltrow for being the first actress willing to talk to them.

"I think that many people will be surprised to discover that when so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they had experienced at his hands, that Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone and that she was determined to help this investigation, even when Harvey Weinstein showed up to a party at her house early and she was sort of forced to hide in the bathroom," Twohey said on the Today show.

"I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if his biggest star actually ended up going on the record," she added.

In the original New York Times report from October 2017, Paltrow said Weinstein sexually harassed her in a hotel room after the movie mogul hired her for the lead role in Emma when she was 22. The encounter allegedly ended with Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting a massage.