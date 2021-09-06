See how Cardi B’s cameo in F9 took on a life of its own in an exclusive behind the scenes look at the upcoming director’s cut of the blockbuster movie

WATCH: Cardi B Says She Was 'Scared' of Working with Vin Diesel on F9 But Found He's 'So Nice'

Cardi B's appearance in this summer's blockbuster F9 was a dream come true for the megastar.

In a PEOPLE exclusive behind the scenes look at the director's cut for F9: The Fast Saga, Cardi B reveals she felt "so gangster" while playing Leysa in the film, out digitally on Sept. 7.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"When I was doing this character, I felt so gangster, I love it. So bossed up," Cardi B says in the video, above.

Lin revealed how the singer and rapper's cameo came to be. "I remember getting a call saying, 'Hey, Cardi B is a fan,' and saying, 'OK great, we're going to do the expected cameo but turn it on its head,'" Lin says.

Fans can see the singer and rapper bond with the crew and Vin Diesel, with whom she shares a scene.

Cardi B, vin Diesel Cardi B and Vin Diesel | Credit: vin diesel/Instagram

"You know Vin Diesel, he always plays this very serious guy," she says. "I was scared, but he's so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable, that's pretty cool."

In one sweet moment after filming wrapped, Diesel told Cardi B, "By the way, I really am proud of you.

The movie follows Diesel's Dom Toretto as he's pulled back into the life of fast cars and breaking laws after he'd thought he'd left his outlaw past behind. When Dom's estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), unexpectedly resurfaces as an assassin, Dom and his crew have to get back together to help him confront the sins of his own past and stop Jakob's plot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

vin diesel; cardi b Vin Diesel (L); Cardi B | Credit: Getty (2)

F9 also stars John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren among several others.

The film generated more than $600 million worldwide. The digital and hard copy releases of the film will include the original theatrical release, the director's cut, and more than one hour of exclusive bonus content such as a look at gravity-defying stunts, a gag reel and more content providing justice for fan-favorite Han.