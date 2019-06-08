Cardi B Introduces Fans to Her Hustlers Character Diamond in Sexy Selfie Ahead of Film Debut

Cardi B is ready for her closeup!

The rapper, 26, gave fans a first look at her Hustlers character with a sexy mirror selfie on Instagram Saturday. “Y’all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall? HUSTLER MOVIE!” Cardi captioned the photo from what appeared to be an on-set trailer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cardi is set to make her film debut in the movie along with costars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

The ladies are coming together for the upcoming drama, which is set in New York City during the financial crisis of the early 2000s, will follow revenge-seeking strippers who band together with a group of fellow exotic dancers to scam their male Wall Street clients out of thousands of dollars.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B Reunite for Star-Packed Stripper Drama Hustlers: Everything We Know

Cardi and J. Lo previously worked together on the hit song “Dinero” as well as the music video for the single, but this will be the first time both stars will be headlining a film together.

While it may be Cardi’s first big movie role, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is no stranger to the nightclub life. Before finding fame with music, Cardi worked as an exotic dancer.

RELATED: Cardi B to Make Film Debut in Scamming Stripper Drama Alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, the star addressed why she’s open to speaking about her pole-dancing days: ‘People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”

The film, directed by Lorene Scafaria (The Meddler) and produced by STXfilms, is based on the 2015 New York Magazine article “The Hustlers At Scores” written by Jessica Pressler. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are producing the project alongside Lopez and her Second Act producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Hustlers is set to hit theaters on Sep. 13, 2019.