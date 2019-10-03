Cardi B Reveals She's Making Another Movie After Hustlers 'This Month': 'I Enjoy the Checks'

Cardi B is going where the money takes her!

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “I Like It” rapper, 26, revealed that after her scene-stealing turn in Hustlers, she’s taken on another big screen role.

“I’m going to film for a movie this month,” she said.

The news came as a surprise to DeGeneres, 61. Though the comedian raved about Cardi’s work in Hustlers, Cardi had also complained about the movie-making process.

“I couldn’t believe I was on set for 16 hours,” Cardi said. “It’s like, ‘Is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?’ “

“Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement. We move around, we doin’ something,” Cardi said. “[Acting], you like, you gotta wait on the trailer until it’s your turn. You gotta do the same scene 20 times.”

So why would Cardi take on another part if she didn’t enjoy it, DeGeneres wondered?

“I enjoy the checks,” Cardi joked.

Image zoom [ent-hotlink id="18432" href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b//" title="Cardi B"] and Constance Wu in Hustlers STX Films

RELATED: WATCH: Cardi B Shows Constance Wu Some Stripper Moves in New Hustlers Trailer

Cardi didn’t have to do much preparation for her role in Hustlers, seeing as she had worked as a stripper in the past.

That didn’t mean taking the role in the Jennifer Lopez/Constance Wu-led drama didn’t give her nerves.

The rapper’s heart was “pumping fast,” she told Access, especially when it came time to shoot the scene where she gives JLo a lap dance.

“Like, ‘Oh, my god, I gotta rub my vagina on them?’ ” Cardi recalled. “Because that’s how you really give a real lap dance … That’s how you work the clock.”

RELATED: The Wildest Ways the Hustlers Stars Prepped for the Film

Image zoom Cardi B Steve Granitz/WireImage

RELATED: The Real-Life Hustlers Behind the Movie — and Where They Are Now

Elsewhere on Ellen, Cardi revealed that movies isn’t the only place “the check” brought her.

She also said she signed up as a judge on Netflix’s new reality hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow because of how much it paid.

That didn’t mean she didn’t learn to love the judging gig, which she shares with T.I. and Chance the Rapper (episodes drop across three Wednesdays beginning on Oct. 9).

“I grew a connection to the contestants and to everybody. I was really emotional the last day. I couldn’t believe it. I was so sad,” Cardi said. “I feel bad because I feel like we crushed a couple of people’s dreams but the labels would have done that.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).