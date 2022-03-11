Cardi B Exits Paramount Comedy Film Assisted Living One Week Before Start of Production: Report

Paramount Pictures has shut down production of the film altogether, per the report

Cardi B has pulled out of a Paramount Players film one week before production was set to begin, according to Deadline.

Now, Paramount Pictures has shut down production of the film altogether, per the report.

PEOPLE has reached out to Paramount for comment.

The 29-year-old rapper was set to star in a comedy called Assisted Living in which her character was wrongly accused of committing a crime and went into hiding at her grandmother's retirement home, Deadline reports.

Cardi B chose to exit the film due to overextension, the report states. Cast and crew have reportedly been informed of the sudden change in plans.

Cardi B Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Assisted Living was set to be Cardi's third film. The musician first appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers alongside stars like Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lizzo as one of several strippers working at a New York City strip club.

Last year, Cardi made her debut in the Fast and Furious franchise as Leysa in F9, the fifth-highest grossing film of 2021, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Earlier this year, Cardi won a libel lawsuit against YouTuber LaTasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, who was found guilty of libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Cardi B attends as Playboy celebrates BIGBUNNY Launch at Miami Art Week at Casa Tua on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Cardi was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages following the verdict, according to Billboard. During her testimony, the "I Like It" artist told a federal jury that she became "extremely suicidal" over the false claims.

After the ruling, Cardi told PEOPLE in a statement that she was thankful for the ruling.

"After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness," the rapper said at the time. "I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial."