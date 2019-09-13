Cara Delevingne Says Harvey Weinstein Told Her She Would Fail in Hollywood As a 'Gay Woman'

Cara Delevingne is shedding more light on the harassment she says she faced from Harvey Weinstein.

The actress and model sat down for an interview with Net-a-Porter where she opened up about Weinstein’s alleged derogative comments about her sexuality. Delevingne, 27, has been linked to actress Ashley Benson, 29, for over a year.

“One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman – get a beard,’ ” Delevingne said in the interview.

Delevingne previously made similar claims against Weinstein in October 2017 after several women spoke out against the disgraced movie mogul. In a statement released to her Instagram, Delevingne detailed her alleged experience with the producer while meeting about the Weinstein Company film Tulip Fever in 2014 (the film was released in 2017).

“When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” she wrote. “It was a very odd and uncomfortable call… I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman specifically in public, that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood.”

Image zoom Cara Delevingne Getty Images

Delevingne claimed that a few years later, she was invited to Weinstein’s hotel for a meeting. After speaking in the lobby, the movie mogul invited her up to his hotel room, she alleged. The actress said she denied his invitation at first, but that his assistant encouraged her to go upstairs.

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately that I was safe,” Delevingne wrote. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction.”

In an attempt to divert Weinstein’s attention, Delevingne said she began to sing.

“I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave,” she wrote. “He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.”

In March, multiple reports revealed that Weinstein had reached a tentative $44 million agreement that would see him compensate women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct and board members of his former movie company, while settling a pending civil-rights lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Weinstein has denied all sexual misconduct allegations.

Weinstein is set to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.