Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith Star in Emotional and Romantic Life in a Year Trailer

Cara Delevingne plays a woman with only a year to live in the romance co-starring Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith sets out to prove life is worth living in the first trailer for Life in a Year.

The heart-wrenching movie stars Smith, 22, as Daryn, a 17-year-old student with his life perfectly planned out for him to succeed. But when he meets Cara Delevingne's Isabel at an ice cream shop, Daryn disrupts everything when he finds out Isabel only has a year to live.

"I have a plan Izzy, we’re live our whole life, all of the milestones, all in this year," Daryn tells her.

"Go away, Daryn. I don’t believe in happy endings," Isabel replies.

"Believe in me," Daryn says.

Delevingne previewed the film for Entertainment Weekly, warning fans to expect a lot of crying.

"It's definitely not a pretty sobbing film," she said with a laugh. "It gets you right in the gut. Oh my gosh, I cried all the time [during filming]."

Image zoom Credit: Sony Pictures and Overbrook Entertainment

Delevingne, 28, also talked about the opportunity to play a character going through terminal cancer.

"As an actor, to be a vessel to understand what it takes to have something like stage three ovarian cancer, it's not a dream role obviously but in a way, it's an incredible gift to be given, especially when you put in the work," Delevingne said of the role. "[I worked with] this girl who survived stage three ovarian cancer ... and to be able to meet these people and to show a story of strength and struggle and family, community, and support and what it takes, to dive into that it was really special to me."

Image zoom Credit: Sony Pictures and Overbrook Entertainment

Life in a Year is produced by Will Smith's production company Overbrook Entertainment along with Sony Pictures and he serves as executive producer alongside his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

When director Mitja Okorn got everyone together for the first table read, he knew he had the right partners when Will wouldn't hide how he was crying.