See Brie Larson Accidentally Drop the Tesseract in Gag Reel for Captain Marvel

What’s better than Captain Marvel? All the hilarious behind-the-scenes outtakes.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look, the cast of the hit Marvel film proves a superhero film can be full of laughs.

From Samuel L. Jackson and Clark Gregg flubbing their car fight scene to Brie Larson and Jackson dancing while washing to the dishes, the upcoming Blu-ray and digital release is full of fun moments between the cast.

In one funny moment, Larson accidentally drops the Tesseract, which causes Jackson to yell, “You broke it!”

As fans of the film know, Goose the cat plays a prominent role in the story. As the behind-the-scenes footage shows, a fake feline was used during some of the film’s most interactive scenes.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel Marvel Studios

Ben Mendelsohn, who plays Talos, even has a fun-filled moment in which he breaks into song as he begs the crew to “please release me” from set even as Jackson yells, “Nope! Nope! Not happening.”

The cast includes Jude Law, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Lashana Lynch.

The Blu-ray and digital release also gives fans access to six deleted scenes, director commentary, flubs and Flerkens, and never-before-seen concept art and production photography.

The film grossed $1.1 billion worldwide and $425 million at the U.S. box office.

Captain Marvel is out on digital May 28 and Blu-ray June 11.