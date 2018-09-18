She's Here! Watch Brie Larson in the First Trailer for Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has officially soared into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 28-year-old star of Captain Marvel joined forces with Good Morning America on Tuesday morning to premiere the first trailer of the highly anticipated film. From the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., Larson pushed the button that gave fans their first glimpse at the new addition to the superhero universe.

The trailer starts with the heroine crashing through the ceiling of a Blockbuster store, confused about her whereabouts.

“So you’re not from around here?” Samuel L. Jackson’s character asks.

She replies, “It’s hard to explain.”

But it doesn’t take long for Larson’s character’s memories to come flooding back.

“I keep having these memories,” Larson’s character narrates as she becomes a pilot. “I see flashes. I think I had a life here, but I can’t tell if it’s real.”

Michael Muller/© Marvel Studios 2019

When Captain Marvel hits theaters March 8, 2019, it’ll be the 21st entry in the MCU — and the first to star a solo female superhero. In the past decade, the MCU has assembled a diverse lineup of female heroes, from witches and warriors to widows and wasps. But never before has a woman headlined her own story — until Captain Marvel, the part-Kree, part-human pilot who made her comics debut back in 1968.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson recently told Entertainment Weekly, for which she graced the cover in character. “She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”