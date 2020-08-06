Captain Marvel 2 Lands Nia DaCosta as Director, Becomes First Black Woman to Helm Marvel Film

Captain Marvel 2 scored a new director.

Nia DaCosta has landed the gig for the upcoming Marvel film, according to Variety. She will be the fourth woman and first Black woman to direct a major movie for the studio. DaCosta follows after Anna Boden, who co-directed 2019's Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck; Cate Shortland, who helmed Black Widow; and Eternals director Chloé Zhao.

Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers with a script written by Megan McDonnell. The first Captain Marvel film also broke barriers by becoming the first Marvel Studios movie with a solo female lead and becoming a blockbuster hit by grossing more than $1 billion worldwide.

DaCosta’s breakthrough film came from her indie Little Woods, which was critically acclaimed at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and nabbed the attention of Jordan Peele, who hand-picked her to direct his reimagining of Candyman, out this fall.

In April 2019, DaCosta told IndieWire she wanted "to tell good stories in ways that will shine light on lives rarely seen on screen because stories can push humanity forward."

"I think a diversity of stories is really important in raising awareness and creating empathy," she continued. "It's through this medium of film that many of us learn about and communicate with one another, especially with people we don't know."