Captain Marvel 2 Is in the Works — Sequel Will Be Set in Present Day (Report)

Brie Larson is entering the Marvel universe once again!

A sequel to Captain Marvel, which the actress starred in in 2019, is officially in the works and set to premiere some time in 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Megan McDonnell, a writer for the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision is currently in negotiations to write Captain Marvel 2, which will be set in the present day, reports the outlet.

The original film — the first Marvel Studios movie with a solo female lead — was a hit, grossing more than $1 billion worldwide. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck wrote and directed it alongside co-writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet. The story credit was also shared with Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve.

In Captain Marvel, Larson plays a fighter-pilot-turned-superhero, Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel). Samuel L. Jackson, Annette Bening and Jude Law also star in the movie, set in the 1990s.

When the film premiered in March 2019, Larson told PEOPLE about the fitness routine she had to take on for the role, including martial arts and boxing. The Oscar-winning actress said the workouts “profoundly changed” the way she lives, comparing them to meditation.

“Carol [Danvers] changed my life and the movie hasn’t even come out yet,” Larson shared at the time. “Getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her.”

Marvel has been mostly quiet on the film’s sequel, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige briefly teased a sequel at San Diego Comic-Con in July.

“We didn’t even mention that we’re making Black Panther 2 and we didn’t mention that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is coming,” he said at the Marvel panel. “We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2, by the way. I didn’t even have time to talk about The Fantastic Four. And there’s no time left to talk about mutants.”