"We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said

Captain America 4 in the Works with Falcon and the Winter Soldier EP Malcolm Spellman

Captain America's story is not over just yet.

The fourth installment in Marvel's Captain America film franchise is in the works, PEOPLE has learned.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

Malcolm Spellman, who crafted and served as head writer on Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is co-writing the script alongside Dalan Musson, who worked as a staff writer on the Marvel television series, according to Entertainment Weekly.

News of a fourth installment in the Captain America franchise first came out hours after the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuted on Disney+ on Friday.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Credit: Disney+/Marvel Studios/Everett

Though no casting news is currently known, many fans assume that the forthcoming project will focus on Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who took on the role of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's recent finale.

Steve Rogers — who was played by Chris Evans — gave up the Captain America mantle at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, passing on his iconic shield to Sam. The character, however, was hesitant to accept the role and his decision whether or not to carry the shield and become Captain America was central to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's plotline.

A director is currently not attached to the upcoming project and Evan's involvement in the fourth installment remains to be seen.

Last month, while chatting with EW, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about the future of Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) following the conclusion of their Disney+ series.