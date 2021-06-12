Can't Hardly Wait Turns 23! See the Cast of the '90s Favorite Then & Now
The cult classic teen comedy premiered on June 12, 1998, and featured a slew of before-they-were-famous cameos among its all-star cast
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Then: Star of Party of Five, and lighting up the silver screen in Can't Hardly Wait as cool cheerleader and prom queen Amanda Beckett.
Now: Starring on 9-1-1 and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay.
Ethan Embry
Then: Stealing the show as outsider Preston Meyers, longing to win over longtime crush Amanda during a fateful graduation party.
Now: A star of many a teen '90s movie, he's a father of one and married to actress Sunny Mabrey. In 2017, he opened up on Twitter about his opiate addiction, encouraging others to seek help if they need.
Seth Green
Then: Amusing America as Kenny Fisher, determined to lose his virginity during the last hurrah for the Huntington Hillside High School seniors.
Now: Still pretty much everywhere, known as much for his voice work on shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken. Married to actress Clare Grant.
Peter Facinelli
Then: Hamming it up as jock Mike Dexter, who's ready to let loose ... before realizing that breaking up with Amanda wasn't a wise idea after all.
Now: Recently starring in the thriller The Ravine, dabbled in TV and getting ready to wed fiancée Lily Anne Harrison. Divorced from actress Jennie Garth, with whom he has three daughters.
Lauren Ambrose
Then: As Denise Fleming, begrudgingly attends the bash with her best pal Preston where she unexpectedly falls into an intimate conversation - and position - with Kenny.
Now: An Emmy nominee thanks to her work on Six Feet Under, a Tony nominee for her role in Broadway's My Fair Lady and a mother of two with husband Sam Handel.
Charlie Korsmo
Then: Seeking revenge on bully Mike as determined nerd William Lichter, before getting a little too tipsy as his mission goes awry.
Now: Teaching as a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
A Few Other Famous Faces ...
Recognize these guys? Jerry O'Connell, Sean Patrick Thomas and Jason Segel all had bit parts in the film as their stars were rising.
... and Even a Few More
Same with the ladies! Jenna Elfman, Melissa Joan Hart, Jaime Pressly and Selma Blair each had moments on screen, too, with a few lines (and apparently some of-the-era hairstyles).