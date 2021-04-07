Cannes Lions 2021 to Run as 'Fully Digital Experience' After 2020 Festival Canceled Due to COVID

The event, which would typically take place in the South of France, will occur June 21- 25

One year after canceling its film festival due to the pandemic, Cannes Lions has announced it will run as a "fully digital experience" for its 2021 edition.

On Wednesday, Cannes Lions said that the event typically held in Cannes, France will not take place in-person this year and will instead be running as Cannes Lions Live.

The digital event will take place June 21- 25 and "bring outstanding live and on-demand content and experiences delivered by exceptional talent, as well as revealing, analyzing and celebrating the winners of the Lions," the organization said.

"Over the last year, we've been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new Lions Membership platform," said Philip Thomas, chairman of Cannes Lions.

"We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 - which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions - to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June," he added.

Members of the Lions Membership, which launches in May, will be given complimentary access to Cannes Lions Live. All Lion winners, past and present, will be given a free membership, according to a recent release.

A standalone digital pass for Cannes Lion Live and a standard membership fee are both priced at €249 ($298).

"Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions awards. After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again," said Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions.

"We'll be championing the work on a huge scale - tracking progress throughout the week, analyzing the winners, delivering insights, identifying new talent - it's the return of the benchmark and a moment for the industry to reflect but also look forward," added Cook.

Further details on Cannes Lions Live will be released in the coming weeks, including the talent lineup for this year's event.

While Cannes Lions is sticking to a virtual platform, the Tribeca Film Festival announced last month that the 12-day event is back to being in-person and also taking place in June.

With a record number of COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in the U.S. each day, the festival's 20th anniversary will be an expansive outdoor celebration of movies and media.

The event will expand to include venues like Brookfield Place New York, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards and The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn.