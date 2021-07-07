Cannes Film Festival Throwback Photos

See which stars have brought the glam to Cannes over the years in these epic throwback photos

By Andrea Wurzburger
July 07, 2021 05:07 PM

Marilyn Moment

Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Marilyn Monroe looked stunning in a white satin gown, matching gloves and a glamorous white fur stole in 1955. 

Oh So 'Grace'-ful

Credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty

Then Grace Kelly, the actress arrived in Cannes by boat in 1955 after starring in To Catch a Thief. The following year, she would retire from acting and marry Prince Rainier III to become Princess of Monaco.  

Sip, Sip, Hooray

Credit: William Lovelace/Express/Getty

Elizabeth Taylor looked like absolute royalty when she dined at Cannes in 1957. Just admire that tiara! 

Life on the Edge

Credit: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty

Sophia Loren posed on the window ledge of her hotel in Cannes in 1959. 

Power Couple

Credit: Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty

John Lennon and Yoko Ono hung out while in Cannes in 1971, presenting their films Apothesis and The Fly.

Best View in the House

Credit: Gilbert TOURTE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Sofia Coppola got a lift from her dad, Francis Ford Coppola, during the festival in 1979. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Keystone/Getty

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Arnold Schwarzenegger a.k.a. Mr. Universe a.k.a. the future governor of California flexing his muscles on a Cannes beach in 1977. 

From Cannes with Love

Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Sean Connery arrived at Cannes in true Bond fashion by convertible in 1965. 

Take It Easy

Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Jack Nicholson managed to find some time to relax and enjoy Cannes in 1974.

'80s Dream

Credit: Gilbert TOURTE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis sported high-rise jeans and a knit shirt at Cannes in 1980. 

Fit for a Princess

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Princess Diana was a vision in blue when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for a gala in 1987 with Prince Charles.

French Cone-ection

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Madonna broke out her infamous cone bra for the premiere of In Bed with Madonna in 1991. 

Picture Perfect

Credit: Richard Blanshard/Getty

Naomi Campbell wore a sleek, beaded gown at a party for the film Ed Wood in 1995. 

Along the Wire

Credit: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty

Pamela Anderson donned a black corset and long, black gloves that showed off her new, very fitting tattoo while arriving at Cannes in 1995 for the premiere of Barb Wire. 

Glam Gal

Credit: Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty

Salma Hayek was the picture of glam while waving to onlookers while arriving at Cannes in 1999. 

Sheer Beauty

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

Cameron Diaz rocked a sheer, one-shoulder, sequined gown in 2002 for the premiere of Gangs of New York.

Birds of a Feather

Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrived arm-in-arm for the premiere of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. Moss wore a chic little black dress that came complete with feather sleeves. 

Model Behavior

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

Supermodel Iman wore an impressive DeBeers diamond necklace during the 2003 Cannes Film Festival. 

Suit Up

Credit: Getty

Angelina Jolie rocked menswear to the premiere of Shrek 2 at Cannes in 2004. 

Heads Up

Credit: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty

George Lucas checked out Natalie Portman's new hairdo after a screening of Star Wars: Episode III in 2005. Portman had recently shaved her head for the film V for Vendetta. 

By Andrea Wurzburger