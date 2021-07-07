Cannes Film Festival Throwback Photos
See which stars have brought the glam to Cannes over the years in these epic throwback photos
Marilyn Moment
Marilyn Monroe looked stunning in a white satin gown, matching gloves and a glamorous white fur stole in 1955.
Oh So 'Grace'-ful
Then Grace Kelly, the actress arrived in Cannes by boat in 1955 after starring in To Catch a Thief. The following year, she would retire from acting and marry Prince Rainier III to become Princess of Monaco.
Sip, Sip, Hooray
Elizabeth Taylor looked like absolute royalty when she dined at Cannes in 1957. Just admire that tiara!
Life on the Edge
Sophia Loren posed on the window ledge of her hotel in Cannes in 1959.
Power Couple
John Lennon and Yoko Ono hung out while in Cannes in 1971, presenting their films Apothesis and The Fly.
Best View in the House
Sofia Coppola got a lift from her dad, Francis Ford Coppola, during the festival in 1979.
Strike a Pose
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Arnold Schwarzenegger a.k.a. Mr. Universe a.k.a. the future governor of California flexing his muscles on a Cannes beach in 1977.
From Cannes with Love
Sean Connery arrived at Cannes in true Bond fashion by convertible in 1965.
Take It Easy
Jack Nicholson managed to find some time to relax and enjoy Cannes in 1974.
'80s Dream
Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis sported high-rise jeans and a knit shirt at Cannes in 1980.
Fit for a Princess
Princess Diana was a vision in blue when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival for a gala in 1987 with Prince Charles.
French Cone-ection
Madonna broke out her infamous cone bra for the premiere of In Bed with Madonna in 1991.
Picture Perfect
Naomi Campbell wore a sleek, beaded gown at a party for the film Ed Wood in 1995.
Along the Wire
Pamela Anderson donned a black corset and long, black gloves that showed off her new, very fitting tattoo while arriving at Cannes in 1995 for the premiere of Barb Wire.
Glam Gal
Salma Hayek was the picture of glam while waving to onlookers while arriving at Cannes in 1999.
Sheer Beauty
Cameron Diaz rocked a sheer, one-shoulder, sequined gown in 2002 for the premiere of Gangs of New York.
Birds of a Feather
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrived arm-in-arm for the premiere of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. Moss wore a chic little black dress that came complete with feather sleeves.
Model Behavior
Supermodel Iman wore an impressive DeBeers diamond necklace during the 2003 Cannes Film Festival.
Suit Up
Angelina Jolie rocked menswear to the premiere of Shrek 2 at Cannes in 2004.
Heads Up
George Lucas checked out Natalie Portman's new hairdo after a screening of Star Wars: Episode III in 2005. Portman had recently shaved her head for the film V for Vendetta.