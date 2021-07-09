Cannes Film Festival 2021: See All of the Stars Returning to the Red Carpet

After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was postponed due to COVID-19, Adam Driver, Bella Hadid and more stars took the famed festival by storm 

By Andrea Wurzburger
Updated July 19, 2021 02:16 PM

1 of 32

Lady in Red

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Rosamund Pike beams in bright red at the final screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love on July 17. 

2 of 32

Glam Squad

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Pike was joined by Sharon Stone, who flashed a peace sign as they walked the red carpet. 

3 of 32

All Smiles

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Stone and Milutin Gatsby share a laugh while attending the final screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love and the closing ceremony on July 17. 

4 of 32

Point It Out

Credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun looks dapper in a navy floral suit while arriving for the screening of OSS 117 : From Africa With Love on July 17. 

5 of 32

Lovely in Lilac

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Kat Graham made a major entrance n a purple gown at the July 17 screening of OSS 17: From Africa With Love

6 of 32

Golden Girl

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic

Gemma Chan stuns in gold while blowing a kiss on the red carpet at the final screening of OSS: 117: From Africa With Love on July 17. 

7 of 32

Fond Farewell

Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

XOXO! French actress Fatou N'Diaye wore a showstopping yellow gown on the red carpet for OSS 117: From Africa With Love. 

8 of 32

What's the Buzz?

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Iris Law shows off a fresh cut at the French Dispatch screening on July 12.

9 of 32

Hang Time

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Malik Vitthal jumps for joy at The Year of the Everlasting Storm photo call on July 15.

10 of 32

Take a Twirl

Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Blanca Blanco arrives for the July 13 screening of the film Aline, The Voice of Love, taking a dramatic turn on the festival's famed steps.

11 of 32

Suit Yourselves

Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody get together in their complementary suits at the July 12 French Dispatch premiere.

12 of 32

Turn Up the Volume

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Sharon Stone is helped up the steps at the July 14 screening of A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story of My Wife.

13 of 32

Family Affair

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor joins her for the July 14 screening of Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District). 

14 of 32

Tongues Wagging

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Doria Tillier takes a break from the forward-facing photographers at the Talents Adami photo call on July 13.

15 of 32

Double Take

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Owen Wilson and Jarvis Cocker snap a selfie on July 12 at the French Dispatch premiere.

16 of 32

Pink Lady

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Ellen von Unwerth is made in the shade at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 on July 12.

17 of 32

Seeing Signs

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri flash peace signs behind director Wes Anderson's back at the July 13 French Dispatch photo call.

18 of 32

Making Waves

Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Adam Driver smiles and waves during a photo call for Annette on July 6. 

19 of 32

Strike a Pose

Credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty

Andie MacDowell shows off her red carpet look and arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Annette. 

20 of 32

Runway Ready

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella Hadid looks incredibly glamorous at the opening ceremony and screening of Annette. 

21 of 32

Mask Up

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho fools around with his mask while attending the film festival, which he helps open on July 6. 

22 of 32

Cold Shoulder

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Model Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose at the famous Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival. 

23 of 32

Picture Perfect

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Diane Kruger looks as pretty as a picture while attending the screening for Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine).

24 of 32

Lots of Hair, Don't Care

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Elena Lenina goes over-the-top with her hair at the screening for Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine), donning a headdress made of blonde braids. 

25 of 32

Giving Thanks

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jodie Foster expresses gratitude while receiving an honorary Palme D'Or during the film festival. 

26 of 32

But First ...

Credit: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty

... let Foster take a selfie with her wife, Alexandra Hedison. 

27 of 32

Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the screening for Stillwater in coordinating yellow and white gowns. 

28 of 32

Sibling Support

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Val Kilmer's kids, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, attend the photo call for their father's documentary, Val, which they helped produce. 

29 of 32

Costars on the Carpet

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Stillwater costars Matt Damon and Camille Cottin arrive at the screening of their film on July 8. 

30 of 32

Everything Went Fine

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

And the award for best performance goes to The Wind, for making this photo of Noel Capri at the screening of Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) so stunning. 

31 of 32

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty

Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, stay close on the red carpet at a screening for The Souvenir Part 2.

32 of 32

Stars Align

Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty

Director — and this year's Cannes Film Festival Jury President — Spike Lee, dressed in a snazzy pink suit, arrives with Jury members Song Kang-Ho, Tahar Rahim, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Jessica Hausner and Kleber Mendonça Filho for the opening ceremony and screening of Annette.

