Cannes Film Festival 2021: See All of the Stars Returning to the Red Carpet
After the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was postponed due to COVID-19, Adam Driver, Bella Hadid and more stars took the famed festival by storm
Lady in Red
Rosamund Pike beams in bright red at the final screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love on July 17.
Glam Squad
Pike was joined by Sharon Stone, who flashed a peace sign as they walked the red carpet.
All Smiles
Stone and Milutin Gatsby share a laugh while attending the final screening of OSS 117: From Africa With Love and the closing ceremony on July 17.
Point It Out
South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun looks dapper in a navy floral suit while arriving for the screening of OSS 117 : From Africa With Love on July 17.
Lovely in Lilac
Kat Graham made a major entrance n a purple gown at the July 17 screening of OSS 17: From Africa With Love.
Golden Girl
Gemma Chan stuns in gold while blowing a kiss on the red carpet at the final screening of OSS: 117: From Africa With Love on July 17.
Fond Farewell
XOXO! French actress Fatou N'Diaye wore a showstopping yellow gown on the red carpet for OSS 117: From Africa With Love.
What's the Buzz?
Iris Law shows off a fresh cut at the French Dispatch screening on July 12.
Hang Time
Malik Vitthal jumps for joy at The Year of the Everlasting Storm photo call on July 15.
Take a Twirl
Blanca Blanco arrives for the July 13 screening of the film Aline, The Voice of Love, taking a dramatic turn on the festival's famed steps.
Suit Yourselves
Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody get together in their complementary suits at the July 12 French Dispatch premiere.
Turn Up the Volume
Sharon Stone is helped up the steps at the July 14 screening of A Felesegam Tortenete/The Story of My Wife.
Family Affair
Tilda Swinton's daughter Honor joins her for the July 14 screening of Les Olympiades (Paris 13th District).
Tongues Wagging
Doria Tillier takes a break from the forward-facing photographers at the Talents Adami photo call on July 13.
Double Take
Owen Wilson and Jarvis Cocker snap a selfie on July 12 at the French Dispatch premiere.
Pink Lady
Ellen von Unwerth is made in the shade at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 on July 12.
Seeing Signs
Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri flash peace signs behind director Wes Anderson's back at the July 13 French Dispatch photo call.
Making Waves
Adam Driver smiles and waves during a photo call for Annette on July 6.
Strike a Pose
Andie MacDowell shows off her red carpet look and arrives for the opening ceremony and screening of Annette.
Runway Ready
Bella Hadid looks incredibly glamorous at the opening ceremony and screening of Annette.
Mask Up
Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho fools around with his mask while attending the film festival, which he helps open on July 6.
Cold Shoulder
Model Candice Swanepoel strikes a pose at the famous Hôtel Martinez during the Cannes Film Festival.
Picture Perfect
Diane Kruger looks as pretty as a picture while attending the screening for Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine).
Lots of Hair, Don't Care
Elena Lenina goes over-the-top with her hair at the screening for Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine), donning a headdress made of blonde braids.
Giving Thanks
Jodie Foster expresses gratitude while receiving an honorary Palme D'Or during the film festival.
But First ...
... let Foster take a selfie with her wife, Alexandra Hedison.
Not-So-Mellow Yellow
Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the screening for Stillwater in coordinating yellow and white gowns.
Sibling Support
Val Kilmer's kids, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, attend the photo call for their father's documentary, Val, which they helped produce.
Costars on the Carpet
Stillwater costars Matt Damon and Camille Cottin arrive at the screening of their film on July 8.
Everything Went Fine
And the award for best performance goes to The Wind, for making this photo of Noel Capri at the screening of Tout S'est Bien Passe (Everything Went Fine) so stunning.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
Tilda Swinton and her daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, stay close on the red carpet at a screening for The Souvenir Part 2.
Stars Align
Director — and this year's Cannes Film Festival Jury President — Spike Lee, dressed in a snazzy pink suit, arrives with Jury members Song Kang-Ho, Tahar Rahim, Mylène Farmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Jessica Hausner and Kleber Mendonça Filho for the opening ceremony and screening of Annette.