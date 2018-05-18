Heidi! Alessandra! Kendall! The Best Photos from This Year's Cannes Film Festival

The annual fest is more glamorous than ever

Grace Gavilanes
May 18, 2018 09:46 AM
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio takes a look back at the Friday screening for <em>The Wild Pear Tree.</em></p>
Alessandra Ambrosio takes a look back at the Friday screening for The Wild Pear Tree.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
<p>Martha Hunt and Elsa Hosk attend the cocktail party at the amfAR Gala.</p>
Martha Hunt and Elsa Hosk attend the cocktail party at the amfAR Gala.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Gary Oldman strikes a pose on Thursday.</p>
Gary Oldman strikes a pose on Thursday.

Maria Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Maria Borges and Toni Garrn arrive at Thursday night&#8217;s amfAR Gala.</p>
Maria Borges and Toni Garrn arrive at Thursday night’s amfAR Gala.

Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Cutest couple ever! Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith share a sweet smooch before heading inside the amfAR Gala.</p>
Cutest couple ever! Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith share a sweet smooch before heading inside the amfAR Gala.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Also at the party, Nicole Scherzinger takes a moment to flip her hair back while taking pics.</p>
Also at the party, Nicole Scherzinger takes a moment to flip her hair back while taking pics.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio is pretty in pink as she shows off her gown at the amfAR Gala.</p>
Alessandra Ambrosio is pretty in pink as she shows off her gown at the amfAR Gala.

Andreas Rentz/amfAR/Getty
<p>Couple&#8217;s first red carpet! Heidi Klym and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz make their debut at the amfAR Gala.</p>
Couple’s first red carpet! Heidi Klym and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz make their debut at the amfAR Gala.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Caroline Scheufele and Adrien Brody are all smiles outside the amfAR Gala.</p>
Caroline Scheufele and Adrien Brody are all smiles outside the amfAR Gala.

Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Kristen Stewart greets photographers at the amfAR Gala.</p>
Kristen Stewart greets photographers at the amfAR Gala.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Petra Nemcova and Karolina Kurkova are red-y for anything at the amfAR Gala.</p>
Petra Nemcova and Karolina Kurkova are red-y for anything at the amfAR Gala.

Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Also at the annual event, Nadine Leopold and Shanina Shaik mean serious style business.</p>
Also at the annual event, Nadine Leopold and Shanina Shaik mean serious style business.

Dave Benett/amfAR/Dave Benett/WireImage
<p>Dressed in all-black, Cate Blanchett poses against a backdrop of photographers at a screening of<em>&nbsp;Capharnaum</em>.</p>
Dressed in all-black, Cate Blanchett poses against a backdrop of photographers at a screening of Capharnaum.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty
<p>Winnie Harlow takes the runway at the Philipp Plein Resort show on Wednesday.</p>
Winnie Harlow takes the runway at the Philipp Plein Resort show on Wednesday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Adriana Lima blows a kiss at the crowd before heading up the stairs into a screening of&nbsp;<em>Burning </em>on Wednesday.</p>
Adriana Lima blows a kiss at the crowd before heading up the stairs into a screening of Burning on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Also at the&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>screening,&nbsp;La Toya Jackson shows off her black leather gown.</p>
Also at the Burning screening, La Toya Jackson shows off her black leather gown.

Canio Romaniello/Soevermedia/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Barbara Palvin has a bit of fun before the&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>screening.</p>
Barbara Palvin has a bit of fun before the Burning screening.

Splash News
<p>Cindy Bruna is a vision in pink, also at the&nbsp;<em>Burning&nbsp;</em>screening.</p>
Cindy Bruna is a vision in pink, also at the Burning screening.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
<p>50 Cent performs at an event honoring John Travolta, who received the inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.</p>
50 Cent performs at an event honoring John Travolta, who received the inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Fawaz Gruosi gives&nbsp;Alessandra Ambrosio a hand as the model makes her way down the red carpet at the de Grisogono Party.</p>
Fawaz Gruosi gives Alessandra Ambrosio a hand as the model makes her way down the red carpet at the de Grisogono Party.

INSTARimages.com
<p>At the de Grisogono Party,&nbsp;Cindy Bruna, Chris Tucker and Winnie Harlow make a stylish statement.</p>
At the de Grisogono Party, Cindy Bruna, Chris Tucker and Winnie Harlow make a stylish statement.

Splash News
<p>Cindy Bruna rides on her bike during a <em>Vogue Australia</em> photo shoot.</p>
Cindy Bruna rides on her bike during a Vogue Australia photo shoot.

Splash News
<p>John Travolta plays photographer at the &#8220;Rendevous with John Travolta &#8211; Gotti&#8221; event on Tuesday.</p>
John Travolta plays photographer at the “Rendevous with John Travolta – Gotti” event on Tuesday.

GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/startraksphoto.com
<p>Paris Hilton and&nbsp;Nicole Scherzinger dance the night away at the de Grisogono Party.</p>
Paris Hilton and Nicole Scherzinger dance the night away at the de Grisogono Party.

Splash News
<p>Arriving at the de Grisogono Party, Paris Hilton and fianc&eacute; Chris Zylka share a sweet smooch.</p>
Arriving at the de Grisogono Party, Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka share a sweet smooch.

INSTARimages.com
<p>Leo Rossi, 50 Cent, John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Stacy Keach arrive at the screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Leo Rossi, 50 Cent, John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Stacy Keach arrive at the screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
<p>Emilia Clarke,&nbsp;Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover are caught in a candid moment at the premiere of their movie, <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover are caught in a candid moment at the premiere of their movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emilia Clark sits down for a chat at the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Tuesday.</p>
Emilia Clark sits down for a chat at the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Tuesday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Joe Alwyn is ready for his close-up at the Tuesday screening of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Joe Alwyn is ready for his close-up at the Tuesday screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Kelly Preston and John Travolta take their kids, daughter Ella and son Benjamin to the premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Kelly Preston and John Travolta take their kids, daughter Ella and son Benjamin to the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Maria Borges is spotted answering reporters&#8217; questions at the De Grisogono party on Tuesday.</p>
Maria Borges is spotted answering reporters’ questions at the De Grisogono party on Tuesday.

John Phillips/Getty
<p>Thandie Newton look up to fellow actor&nbsp;Joonas Suotamo at the Tuesday premiere of <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Thandie Newton look up to fellow actor Joonas Suotamo at the Tuesday premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also at the film&#8217;s star-studded premiere: Model Winnie Harlow, who wears a statement-making gown to the screening.</p>
Also at the film’s star-studded premiere: Model Winnie Harlow, who wears a statement-making gown to the screening.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Director Ron Howard shows his approval for his photo opp with Chewbacca while promoting <em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>.</p>
Director Ron Howard shows his approval for his photo opp with Chewbacca while promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda and&nbsp;2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki come together at the Chopard event.</p>
Cate Blanchett, Jane Fonda and 2018 Trophee Chopard laureate Elizabeth Debicki come together at the Chopard event.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty
<p>The cast of&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em> gather &#8217;round for a group photo at the film&#8217;s photo call.</p>
The cast of BlacKkKlansman gather ’round for a group photo at the film’s photo call.

Tristan Fewings/Getty
<p>Cute couple alert! John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston attend the &#8220;Rendezvous with John Travolta &#8211; <em>Gotti</em>&#8221; event on Tuesday.</p>
Cute couple alert! John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston attend the “Rendezvous with John Travolta – Gotti” event on Tuesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p><em>Solo: A Star Wars Story</em>&nbsp;director Ron Howard joins his cast &mdash; co-stars Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany&nbsp;&mdash; at the film&#8217;s photo call on Tuesday.</p>
Solo: A Star Wars Story director Ron Howard joins his cast — co-stars Donald Glover, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany — at the film’s photo call on Tuesday.

Tristan Fewings/Getty
<p>Love is all you need according to director Spike Lee and actor Topher Grace at the Monday screening of&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman.</em></p>
Love is all you need according to director Spike Lee and actor Topher Grace at the Monday screening of BlacKkKlansman.

FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michael Shannon, who stars in <em>Fahrenheit 451</em>, takes in the views while posing for his Deadline portrait.&nbsp;</p>
Michael Shannon, who stars in Fahrenheit 451, takes in the views while posing for his Deadline portrait. 

Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Elizabeth Debicki and Joe Alwyn (a.k.a. Taylor Swift&#8217;s BF!) attend the&nbsp;Trophee Chopard ceremony on Monday.</p>
Elizabeth Debicki and Joe Alwyn (a.k.a. Taylor Swift’s BF!) attend the Trophee Chopard ceremony on Monday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Chris Tucker shares his approval at the&nbsp;premiere of&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em>.</p>
Chris Tucker shares his approval at the premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

<p>Bella Hadid is all smiles as she attends the premiere of&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em>.</p>
Bella Hadid is all smiles as she attends the premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hold up! Kristen Stewart relieves her feet of her high heels at the Monday premiere of<em>&nbsp;BlacKkKlansman</em>.</p>
Hold up! Kristen Stewart relieves her feet of her high heels at the Monday premiere of BlacKkKlansman.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>At the&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em> premiere, Alessandra Ambrosio gets glam.&nbsp;</p>
At the BlacKkKlansman premiere, Alessandra Ambrosio gets glam. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Laura Harrier and John David Washington share a laugh at the IMDb On The Scene event on Monday.</p>
Laura Harrier and John David Washington share a laugh at the IMDb On The Scene event on Monday.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Sun&#8217;s out, tongue&#8217;s out! Jane Fonda gets silly&nbsp;at a Sunday screening for <em>Sink Or Swim</em>.</p>
Sun’s out, tongue’s out! Jane Fonda gets silly at a Sunday screening for Sink Or Swim.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>Salma Hayek lets her voice be heard at the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Sunday.</p>
Salma Hayek lets her voice be heard at the Kering Talks: Women in Motion event on Sunday.

James McCauley/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are one fashionable trio at the Dior dinner on Saturday.</p>
Winnie Harlow, Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid are one fashionable trio at the Dior dinner on Saturday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Matt Dillon stays focused at a photo call for the film, <em>The House That Jack Built</em>.</p>
Matt Dillon stays focused at a photo call for the film, The House That Jack Built.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
<p>Naomi Campbell is joined by Bella Hadid and Natalia Vodianova on the Fashion for Relief runway on Sunday.</p>
Naomi Campbell is joined by Bella Hadid and Natalia Vodianova on the Fashion for Relief runway on Sunday.

Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella and Michael B. Jordan strike a pose at the photo call for <em>Fahrenheit 451</em>.</p>
Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella and Michael B. Jordan strike a pose at the photo call for Fahrenheit 451.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Diane Kruger makes waves at the Sunday premiere of <em>Sink Or Swim</em>.</p>
Diane Kruger makes waves at the Sunday premiere of Sink Or Swim.

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michael Marsden and John Travolta come together at the HFPA Party on Sunday.</p>
Michael Marsden and John Travolta come together at the HFPA Party on Sunday.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Carla Bruni plays around with Naomi Campbell&#8217;s hair during the Fashion for Relief event on Sunday.</p>
Carla Bruni plays around with Naomi Campbell’s hair during the Fashion for Relief event on Sunday.

Dave Benett/FFR/Getty
<p>Marion Cotillard takes a look back while getting her photo taken at the Saturday photo call for <em>Angel Face</em>.</p>
Marion Cotillard takes a look back while getting her photo taken at the Saturday photo call for Angel Face.

Tony Barson/FilmMagic
<p>Bella Hadid took a moment to goof off for the cameras at the Fashion for Relief party.</p>
Bella Hadid took a moment to goof off for the cameras at the Fashion for Relief party.

Splash News
<p>Talk about a starry night! Paris Hilton is the center of attention at Sunday&#8217;s Fashion for Relief event.</p>
Talk about a starry night! Paris Hilton is the center of attention at Sunday’s Fashion for Relief event.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Michelle Rodriguez and Erin O&#8217;Connor take the runway at the fashion event on Sunday.</p>
Michelle Rodriguez and Erin O’Connor take the runway at the fashion event on Sunday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>The Weeknd looks on during the Fashion for Relief event, also attended by rumored on-again girlfriend Bella Hadid.</p>
The Weeknd looks on during the Fashion for Relief event, also attended by rumored on-again girlfriend Bella Hadid.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Dressed in all-white, Helen Mirren is spotted out and about on Sunday.</p>
Dressed in all-white, Helen Mirren is spotted out and about on Sunday.

Alberto Terenghi/Cannes/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o has some fun at the Secret Chopard party on Friday.</p>
Lupita Nyong’o has some fun at the Secret Chopard party on Friday.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Smooches for you! Bella Hadid blows kisses while walking down the red carpet.</p>
Smooches for you! Bella Hadid blows kisses while walking down the red carpet.

Splash News
<p>Naomi Campbell is camera-ready on Friday.</p>
Naomi Campbell is camera-ready on Friday.

Splash News
<p>Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio are mirror images of each other in Cannes.</p>
Stella Maxwell and Sara Sampaio are mirror images of each other in Cannes.

Splash News
<p>Chlo&euml; Sevigny makes waves at the Thursday screening of <em>Cold War</em>.</p>
Chloë Sevigny makes waves at the Thursday screening of Cold War.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid strikes a pose at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party on Thursday.</p>
Bella Hadid strikes a pose at the Magnum x Alexander Wang party on Thursday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The supermodel joins designer Alexander Wang at the event&#8217;s VIP Party on Thursday.</p>
The supermodel joins designer Alexander Wang at the event’s VIP Party on Thursday.

John Phillips/Getty
<p>Cate Blanchett takes a look back as she heads to the Thursday screening of <em>Cold War</em>.</p>
Cate Blanchett takes a look back as she heads to the Thursday screening of Cold War.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty
<p>The Oscar winner gives photographers a full-length look at her statement-making gown.</p>
The Oscar winner gives photographers a full-length look at her statement-making gown.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty
<p>A swimsuit-clad Kendall Jenner takes a moment to unwind during the annual fest.</p>
A swimsuit-clad Kendall Jenner takes a moment to unwind during the annual fest.

Splash News Online
<p>Lupita Nyong&#8217;o keeps the peace at a screening of <em>Sorry Angel</em> on Thursday.</p>
Lupita Nyong’o keeps the peace at a screening of Sorry Angel on Thursday.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>Amber Heard stylishly heads up the stairs at the Thursday screening of <em>Sorry Angel</em>.</p>
Amber Heard stylishly heads up the stairs at the Thursday screening of Sorry Angel.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid takes a snack break during the Magnum x Alexander Wang photo call on Thursday.</p>
Bella Hadid takes a snack break during the Magnum x Alexander Wang photo call on Thursday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Black Panther</em> director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans make waves during a photo call.</p>
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and wife Zinzi Evans make waves during a photo call.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty
<p>On Thursday, <em>355</em> co-stars Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Pen&eacute;lope Cruz and Lupita Nyong&#8217;o gather &#8217;round for a group pic.</p>
On Thursday, 355 co-stars Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o gather ’round for a group pic.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Thursday,&nbsp;Carey Mulligan attends the Kering Women In Motion event.</p>
On Thursday, Carey Mulligan attends the Kering Women In Motion event.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Terrific trio! Carey Mulligan joins longtime couple Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan for the <em>Wildlife</em> photo call on Wednesday.</p>
Terrific trio! Carey Mulligan joins longtime couple Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan for the Wildlife photo call on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Amber Heard quickly stops for a selfie break in Cannes.</p>
Amber Heard quickly stops for a selfie break in Cannes.

Splash News
<p>Petra Nemcova is seen leaving Martinez Hotel during the annual fest.</p>
Petra Nemcova is seen leaving Martinez Hotel during the annual fest.

Splash News
<p>Julianne Moore and Leila Bekhti enjoy themselves during <em>The Worth It Show</em> web series on Wednesday.</p>
Julianne Moore and Leila Bekhti enjoy themselves during The Worth It Show web series on Wednesday.

SYSPEO/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Congrats are in order! Martin Scorsese receives the honorary Carrosse d&#8217;or (Golden Coach) award at the opening ceremony of the 50th Directors&#8217; Fortnight on Wednesday.</p>
Congrats are in order! Martin Scorsese receives the honorary Carrosse d’or (Golden Coach) award at the opening ceremony of the 50th Directors’ Fortnight on Wednesday.

Arnold Jerocki/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>At the screening of <em>Yomeddine</em>, Julianne Moore looks glamorous as ever while posing for photos.</p>
At the screening of Yomeddine, Julianne Moore looks glamorous as ever while posing for photos.

AFP PHOTO/Alberto PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Irina Shayk makes a show-stopping entrance at the screening of <em>Yomeddine</em>.</p>
Irina Shayk makes a show-stopping entrance at the screening of Yomeddine.

Venturelli/WireImage
<p>Model&nbsp;Romee Strijd gets a lift from boyfriend&nbsp;Laurens van Leeuwen at the beach during a break from the Cannes red carpet.</p>
Model Romee Strijd gets a lift from boyfriend Laurens van Leeuwen at the beach during a break from the Cannes red carpet.

Defrance/Splash News
<p>Christoph Waltz ducks to give Chopard Artistic Director and Co-President Caroline Scheufele the spotlight at the&nbsp;<em>Yomeddine&nbsp;</em>screening.</p>
Christoph Waltz ducks to give Chopard Artistic Director and Co-President Caroline Scheufele the spotlight at the Yomeddine screening.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Sitting pretty! Carey Mulligan poses for her portrait while promoting her film, <em>Wildlife</em>.</p>
Sitting pretty! Carey Mulligan poses for her portrait while promoting her film, Wildlife.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Currently seeking someone who looks at us the way Javier Bardem lovingly gazes at wife Pen&eacute;lope Cruz at the Wednesday photo call for<em> Everybody Knows</em>.</p>
Currently seeking someone who looks at us the way Javier Bardem lovingly gazes at wife Penélope Cruz at the Wednesday photo call for Everybody Knows.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
<p>The Jury is in! Cannes Film Festival Jury members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux and Khadja Nin come together for photos at the annual fest on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
The Jury is in! Cannes Film Festival Jury members Kristen Stewart, Ava DuVernay, Cate Blanchett, Lea Seydoux and Khadja Nin come together for photos at the annual fest on Tuesday. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>A sunglasses-clad Julianne Moore is all smiles on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
A sunglasses-clad Julianne Moore is all smiles on Tuesday. 

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani hold hands while walking the red carpet at the screening for <em>Everybody Knows</em> at the fest&#8217;s opening gala.</p>
Julianne Moore and Isabelle Adjani hold hands while walking the red carpet at the screening for Everybody Knows at the fest’s opening gala.

Gisela Schober/Getty
<p>Model Romee Strijd shows us how to properly pose at the screening for <em>Everybody Knows&nbsp;</em>on Tuesday.</p>
Model Romee Strijd shows us how to properly pose at the screening for Everybody Knows on Tuesday.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty
<p>Cate Blanchett attends the Jury press conference on Tuesday.</p>
Cate Blanchett attends the Jury press conference on Tuesday.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
