Julia Roberts Says 'Cinema Is the Love of My Life, Second to My Husband' Danny Moder at Cannes

Julia Roberts has (at least) two primary loves in her life!

During Thursday's Chopard Trophée Dinner, held during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the actress presented awards to actors Sheila Atim and Jack Lowden.

During her speech, Roberts, 54, told the audience, "Everybody get a picture and you know what we are going to do, we're going to put all of our phones down," Variety reported.

"This is about cinema, which is the love of my life second to my husband," added the Oscar winner, shouting out longtime love Danny Moder.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival Julia Roberts | Credit: MAX MONTINGELLI/Shutterstock

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show to discuss her Starz series Gaslit, Roberts smiled when asked about her upcoming milestone wedding anniversary. "Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder," she said with a laugh.

"How are you gonna celebrate?" asked host Jess Cagle, to which Roberts replied, "More kissing!"

"Just more kissing?" he asked. "Yeah," she said, as Cagle declared, "That's the secret. That's the secret: Never stop kissing."

Roberts jokingly added to her marriage advice: "Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing." Co-host Julia Cunningham said, "That's good advice," as the actress agreed, "Yeah, it is."

Roberts previously raved about her marriage with cinematographer Moder, 53, to PEOPLE in 2017, explaining how she found her fairytale ending after outgrowing her "awkward" early years.

"I mean every day my husband walks in the door, it's like a recurring dream," she said at the time. "I'm like, 'Ah, he's back!' "

The Pretty Woman star also called Moder an "awesome human being" when she opened up about their work-life balance to Extra in 2018. "We have so much fun," she said.