Jake Gyllenhaal and Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Step Out Together at the Cannes Film Festival

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu are taking their romance abroad.

The couple walked the red carpet together on Tuesday during a 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Gyllenhaal, 41, looked sharp in a classic black suit with matching shoes, while his French model girlfriend wore a hot-pink strapless dress featuring a dramatic puckered bodice, finishing the look in strappy silver heels adorned with large ankle bows.

The couple smiled for the cameras — and at each other! — as they posed for snapshots during the event.

2022 Cannes Best Pics Jeanne Cadieu and Jake Gyllenhaal | Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty

In February, Gyllenhaal told Esquire about how he and the French model grew closer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In a lot of ways, we're family. I'm in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease," the Donnie Darko actor said.

He later added, "I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that."

Gyllenhaal also opened up about his relationship with Cadieu on The Howard Stern Show back in October 2021, as well as the idea of one day getting married.

"That's all I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want," he said at the time. "And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that."

"I don't know if I could have said that before," Gyllenhaal admitted.