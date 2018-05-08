The Buzziest Stars and Movies at Cannes 2018 — From Star Wars to Kristen Stewart

The Cannes Film Festival is famous for being a glamorous, A-list event — and this year doesn’t disappoint!

The annual event kicked off on Tuesday, bringing some of the starriest names and films to the South of France for 11 days of parties and red carpets.

The festival features 21 films competing for the coveted Palme d’Or, the grand prize, which has been awarded to such movies as Taxi Driver and Pulp Fiction. Cate Blanchett leads this year’s group of starry jurors, who are tasked with handing out the award. Blanchett is joined by Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Ava DuVernay and more.

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz open the 71st Cannes Film Festival with the film Everybody Knows. The real-life husband and wife star in the Spanish-language psychological thriller about a couple whose secrets come to light after moving back to the wife’s hometown.

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Adam Driver will be backing two films: Aside from BlackKKKlansman (which also stars Denzel Washington‘s son David), he’ll also be seen in the closing night film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

And he’s not the only one pulling double duty at the festival. Riley Keough stars alongside Andrew Garfield in Under the Silver Lake. The films follows Sam (Garfield) who becomes obsessed with the mysterious disappearance of a women (Keough).

The actress will also walk the red carpet for her film The House That Jack Built. The thriller, about a serial killer, also sees Uma Thurman making her return to the festival after serving on the jury last year.

Uma Thurman at Cannes in 2017 Venturelli/WireImage

The late Whitney Houston will also have a presence at the festival with the appropriately-titled documentary Whitney. The film features interviews with Houston’s friends and family — like her mother Cissy and ex-husband Bobby Brown — and covers the singer’s extraordinary life, career and death.

And finally, the latest film the the Star Wars franchise gets a splashy international debut. Solo: A Star Wars Story — starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson, and Emilia Clarke — will screen out of competition. The last movie in the Star Wars canon to premiere at Cannes was Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8-19.