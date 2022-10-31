'Candyman' Star Tony Todd Recalls Earning $1,000 Per Bee Sting While Filming Movie: 'Bring It On!'

"I had a great lawyer at the time and we got paid," Tony Todd said of his earnings from Candyman, which included a bee-sting clause in his contract

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 10:12 AM
CANDYMAN, Tony Todd, 1992.
Tony Todd in Candyman (1992). Photo: Everett

Tony Todd's Candyman paycheck was as sweet as honey.

With the 1992 horror classic recently turning 30, Todd — who originated the sinister titular villain in the film, and appeared in two sequels in 1995 and 1999 — opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he was paid around $1,000 for every time he was stung by a bee while filming.

Fans of the film will remember that bees played a major role in one of the more famous, spine-chilling scenes, when Todd's Candyman is shown kissing Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) with a mouth full of the insects.

"The bees were the worst nemesis," said the actor, 67.

But due to the sting-payment clause in his contract, "I didn't mind it," Todd added. "I'm going like, 'Bring it on!' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

CANDYMAN, from left: Tony Todd, Virginia Madsen, 1992.
Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen in Candyman (1992). Everett

"I had a great lawyer at the time and we got paid," he quipped, revealing that his total sting count came out to 27.

On the other hand, Madsen, 61, is extremely allergic to bees — to the point where they had "paramedics on the set," just in case, "which didn't make [her] feel very confident."

"But the bees that were on me were baby bees so they can sting but they said they are less likely to," the actress old ET. "Then you had to sit for a good 20-25 minutes while [the bee wrangler] vacuums them off you."

Madsen stars as grad student Helen in the 1992 flick, which sees her character studying the mysterious legend of the Candyman — and eventually, being hunted by him — amid a backdrop of Chicago's since-demolished Cabrini-Green public housing project.

CANDYMAN, Tony Todd, 1992
Tony Todd in Candyman (1992). Everett

While Madsen did not appear alongside Todd in 1995's Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and 1999's direct-to-video Candyman 3: Day of the Dead, she reprised her role of Helen via a voice and archive-image cameo in 2021's Candyman.

A direct theatrical sequel to the original film, last year's Candyman was directed by Nia DaCosta and written by DaCosta, 32, Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele.

Of the new film, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II admitted to PEOPLE last year that he "couldn't have told you the plot of the (original) movie at all" when he was invited to join the cast — "But I could have told you the myth of Candyman."

"So I think it's a nod to that story, about how certain parts of it, some of the more impressive parts, really stood the test of time," he added. "And I think that's why a lot of people are really excited about this, because it gave them that visceral feeling."

Related Articles
OMRI-KATZ
'Hocus Pocus' Star Omri Katz Admits He Was Stoned During Filming: 'I Was Having a Good Old Time'
Ralphie Returns! Peter Billingsley Is a Dad on a Mission in A Christmas Story Christmas First Look
Peter Billingsley Teases 'A Christmas Story Christmas' : Ralphie Is 'Back on a Quest' 33 Years Later
Alan Moore, taken on September 6, 2013. Moore is often considered the finest writer in the comics medium, and is best known for his graphic novels Watchmen and V For Vendetta. (Photo by Kevin Nixon/SFX Magazine/Future via Getty Images); Photograph by Mark Hill/HBO Yahya Abdul-Mateen II HBO Watchmen
'Watchmen' Creator Alan Moore Chastised HBO Series Showrunner About 'Embarrassing' Adaption
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Woody Allen
Woody Allen Plans to Retire From Filmmaking Following Next Movie and 'Focus on Writing'
2JD8YCA KEANU REEVES, CONSTANTINE, 2005,
Keanu Reeves to Return for a 'Constantine' Sequel with Original Director Francis Lawrence
Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
Kevin Smith as Silent Bob in Clerks III
Kevin Smith Says Near-Fatal Heart Attack That Inspired 'Clerks III' Was 'Greatest Gift I Ever Had'
Hubie Halloween, IT
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Netflix in 2022
Doug Jones, Bette Midler
'Hocus Pocus' 2's Doug Jones Jokes About Being a 'Slobbering' Bette Midler 'Fanboy' on Original Film's Set
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021; Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Quentin Tarantino Praises 'Fantastic' 'Top Gun: Maverick' as 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'
CANDYMAN
'Candyman' 's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on the Movie's 'Visceral Feeling': It 'Stood the Test of Time'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Jason Blum attends the "THEY/THEM" New York Premiere at Studio 525 on July 27, 2022 in New York City.
'Paranormal Activity' Franchise Producer Calls Latest Film 'Terrible': 'It Has Been Enough Already'
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake