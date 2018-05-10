Candice Bergen definitely didn’t have the time of her life when she went on a date with Donald Trump back in the mid-1960s.

The legendary actress tells PEOPLE that she went on a date with the now-president back when she was in college and the two were 18. The 72-year-old actress told Book Club costars Jane Fonda, 80, Mary Steenburgen, 65, and Diane Keaton, 72, that it ended fairly quickly.

“I was 18, the first year of college,” Bergen says. “I was home by 9:00. I mean, it was really a dud.”

When Bergen remembers the outing, she mostly recalls a very color-coordinated outfit, with Trump showing up in “a three piece burgundy suit, and burgundy patent leather boots, and a burgundy limousine.”

Donald Trump and Candice Bergen Mike Pont/WireImage; Taylor Hill/Getty

But over 50 year later, Bergen is starting to doubt whether the real estate mogul turned politician would’ve actually chosen such a colorful arrival.

“I’ve started to mistrust my memory because it was such a brilliant description and I thought, ‘He can’t have been wearing that,’ and yet, he could,” she jokes.

Bergen explained to Harry Connick Jr. on his talk show Harry in September 2017 that she accepted the date, back in 1965, mostly because she was bored.

“He was a nice-looking guy, I mean, he was,” Bergen said on the show. “And I was in college, and it’s where he was going to be going to college. … It was like a blind date. He called me in the dorm, and I was bored.”

Book Club is out in theaters May 18.