Camila Cabello Transforms into a Princess in First Look at Her Forthcoming Cinderella Film

Camila Cabello is taking on a new role: a princess!

On Thursday, Cinderella — a forthcoming adaptation of the beloved story, which is set to be released in September — shared a first look at the film with two new images featuring the singer in character.

In the first photograph, Cabello, 24, is seen in costume as Cinderella, tossing pink fabrics for what appears to be a ball gown in the making. In the next image, the former Fifth Harmony member poses before Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Charming, as the two gaze lovingly into each other's eyes.

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world."

"We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story," she added.

Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Credit: Christopher Raphael

Cinderella was originally scheduled to receive a theatrical release by Sony, Entertainment Weekly reported, but was recently acquired by Amazon Studios for a digital release later this year instead.

"We are so proud of this film, and I'm thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios, who gives us the opportunity to share it safely with audiences around the world," writer-director Kay Cannon told the outlet. "I cannot wait for people to watch, laugh, and sing along!"

Meanwhile, John Mulaney and Corden will also both star as Cinderella's mice friends who become footmen for her carriage to the ball.

Elsewhere in her with EW, Cannon admitted that she was apprehensive about initially tackling the beloved story of Cinderella.

"I was someone who wasn't really that attracted to the Cinderella story," Cannon explained. "I kind of thought it was just a bunch of women being mean to each other."

But when Corden, 42, and fellow producer Leo Pearlman offered her the opportunity to rework the well-known tale as a musical with an updated take, Cannon couldn't resist.

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women in particular are going through, where they can really see themselves," Cannon said.