Camilla Belle Partners with Moët at the Golden Globes for 10th Anniversary of Toast for a Cause

Courtesy Moët & Chandon
Ale Russian
December 27, 2018 12:00 PM

Moët & Chandon is making the Golden Globes red carpet a little more meaningful.

The official champagne of the awards show is continuing its year tradition with the 10th anniversary of Toast for a Cause, which lets attendees raise a toast for a charity of their choice. Moët then donates a $1,000 to the chosen charity, with the company making over $250,000 in donations since the initiative started.

This year, Moët has partnered with Camilla Belle as the announce a new consumer element for viewers at home to participate.

“From feeding the homeless to visiting hospitals as a young child, I was raised knowing the importance of giving my time and volunteering,” Belle, 32, tells PEOPLE. “Philanthropy continues to play an enormous role in my life, so to partner with Moët on the 10th anniversary of Toast for a Cause is extremely meaningful. It is a way for us all to give back.”

George and Amal Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence have all participated, with many like Hugh Jackman and Julia Louis Dreyfus taking part year after year.

Camilla Belle
Courtesy Moët & Chandon

And this year, Belle got the special honor of creating the brand’s signature cocktail for the ceremony on Jan. 6. The actress drew from her Brazilian roots to create a cocktail that features cachaça, mango juice, lime juice, ginger syrup and Moët Brut Imperial.

“I am very proud of my Brazilian roots, so to have them represented somehow during one of Hollywood’s biggest nights is wonderful,” she says. “Brazil is brimming with talent, art, and a vibrant culture, and I hope the country becomes more and more present during these global events.”

Moët & Chando
Courtesy Moët & Chandon

The Moët Belle

1oz of Cachaça
0.75oz of Mango Juice
0.5oz of ginger syrup
0.25oz of Fresh lime juice
2.5oz of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial

Garnish: Tropical flower decoration or edible flower as garnish Served: Coupe glass

Preparation: Shake the first four ingredients together with ice. Strain into a coupe and top with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.

Garnish with an edible tropical flower or tropical flower decoration and serve with a smile.

