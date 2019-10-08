See Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone in First Trailer for Her Star-Making Movie

Camila Morrone is turning heads in her latest film role.

The 22-year-old model and actress stars in the new trailer for her film Mickey and the Bear as Mickey Peck, a teenager who is faced with the impossible task of taking care of her opioid-addicted father while keeping her home afloat.

Faced with the opportunity to live a new life, Mickey finds herself at a crossroads: stay with her father and his destructive behavior or break free.

“You know that some days I can’t even get him to eat?” Mickey confesses as she thinks of her father.

In a voiceover, someone tells her, “This is too much for a kid.”

Undeterred, Mickey responds, “Yeah, well, he’s my dad.”

Camila Morrone in Mickey and the Bear Utopia

The film debuted at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year and later screened at the Cannes Film Festival where her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio also promoted his film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Morrone’s acting career began with 2013’s Bukowski, and she later appeared in the 2018 films Never Goin’ Back and Death Wish.

The actress was first linked to DiCaprio, 44, in January 2018 during an outing in Aspen, Colorado. Last week, the couple was spotted holding hands after grabbing lunch in Lower Manhattan.

A source recently told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone are more serious than ever.

“They seem pretty serious,” said the insider. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

The couple also travels frequently together, attending Coachella earlier this year. They’ve even met each other’s families.

“Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago,” added the source.

Mickey and the Bear opens Nov. 13 in New York City, Nov. 22 in Los Angeles, and Nov. 29 nationwide.