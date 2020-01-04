Camila Morrone Says She Was a 'Big' Justin Bieber Fan Years Before Dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Camila Morrone is revealing one of her childhood obsessions: Justin Bieber!

In a recent interview for W Magazine‘s Best Performances issue, the 22-year-old actress said that she was a “big Belieber” when she was younger and used to look him up on her phone while her parents, Argentinian actors Maximo Morrone and Lucila Solá, were in auditions.

“I’d go to every audition with them and sit in the waiting room,” Morrone explained. “I would pass time looking at Justin Bieber on my phone. I was a big Belieber.”

The actress — who has received buzz for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear — also revealed that she once auditioned to be in the pop star’s first documentary, Never Say Never.

“I sent in audition tapes to be in his movies,” Morrone told the publication. “I recorded myself singing ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ so I could be one of the fans in his documentary. I dropped off my DVD at the post office, and I never heard back.”

Image zoom Camila Morrone; Justin Bieber Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Morrone also spoke to W about her first movie.

“The first job that I booked was a small role in James Franco’s film Bukowski,” she explained. “I had to make out with a 13-year-old kid. I think it was his first kiss. I was 15. I became so nervous on set that I actually fainted when James Franco came to direct me.”

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Spend Cheeky New Year’s Eve in St. Barts

Earlier this week, Morrone was spotted frolicking in the waves in St. Barts with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. DiCaprio, 45, could be seen dutifully recording every moment of their vacation on his GoPro camera.

The two were first romantically linked in January 2018 after their outing in Aspen, Colorado. Since then, the two actors have been spotted all over the world together, often enjoying beach vacations.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio; Camila Morrone Christopher Jue/Getty; FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Morrone spoke about her relationship with DiCaprio, saying that their 23-year age gap doesn’t bother her.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Says She Isn’t Bothered by Their 23-Year Age Gap

A source told PEOPLE in July the Oscar-winning actor and Morrone are in a serious romance.

“They seem pretty serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”