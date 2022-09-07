Camila Morrone 'Doing Fine' After Leonardo DiCaprio Breakup, Says Source: 'Moving on with Her Life'

Camila Morrone is keeping busy with friends and work in the wake of her breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress and model, 25, dated the Oscar winner, 47, for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship.

"Camila is doing fine," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo."



Morrone and DiCaprio were first romantically linked in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen. After that they were photographed on romantic getaways all over the world — on the beaches of St. Barts, at a soccer match in Paris, enjoying time together in Malibu, New York City and elsewhere.

Although the pair kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. … I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actress told PEOPLE that year that she lives a low-key life outside of work and her international travels with DiCaprio.

"When I'm at my days off, I'm kind of really laid back," she shared. "I like to either stay home or go to the beach or go for a bike ride or play volleyball or just something that is so super opposite from what my work face is like. And so yeah, it's a lot of hair back, no makeup, eating food, watching movies, meeting my friends, being outside."

Morrone started her professional career as a model — she appeared in campaigns for Topshop, Desigual, Ay Not Dead jeans and in various fashion magazines — but has pivoted to focus more on acting.



Her first acting role was in James Franco's 2014 film Bukowski at age 15, which was followed by roles in the Indie films Never Goin' Back in 2018 and 2019's Mickey and the Bear. Morrone next stars in the upcoming Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 bestseller.