Camila Morrone 'Doing Fine' After Leonardo DiCaprio Breakup, Says Source: 'Moving on with Her Life'

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress and model is busy with work and spending time with close friends

By Kara Warner
Published on September 7, 2022 08:30 AM

Camila Morrone is keeping busy with friends and work in the wake of her breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The actress and model, 25, dated the Oscar winner, 47, for roughly four years before they recently ended the relationship.

"Camila is doing fine," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo."

Morrone and DiCaprio were first romantically linked in early 2018 on a trip to Aspen. After that they were photographed on romantic getaways all over the world — on the beaches of St. Barts, at a soccer match in Paris, enjoying time together in Malibu, New York City and elsewhere.

Although the pair kept the details of their relationship private, Morrone admitted in a 2019 interview with The Los Angeles Times that she felt frustrated with the media attention paid to the relationship, especially the 22-year age gap.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date," she said. "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. … I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" data-inlink="true">Leonardo DiCaprio</a> and Camila Morrone
Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actress told PEOPLE that year that she lives a low-key life outside of work and her international travels with DiCaprio.

"When I'm at my days off, I'm kind of really laid back," she shared. "I like to either stay home or go to the beach or go for a bike ride or play volleyball or just something that is so super opposite from what my work face is like. And so yeah, it's a lot of hair back, no makeup, eating food, watching movies, meeting my friends, being outside."

Morrone started her professional career as a model — she appeared in campaigns for Topshop, Desigual, Ay Not Dead jeans and in various fashion magazines — but has pivoted to focus more on acting.

Her first acting role was in James Franco's 2014 film Bukowski at age 15, which was followed by roles in the Indie films Never Goin' Back in 2018 and 2019's Mickey and the Bear. Morrone next stars in the upcoming Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 bestseller.

Related Articles
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Break Up After More Than 4 Years Together: Sources
Camila Morrone
Everything to Know About Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscars Date and Girlfriend
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's Relationship Timeline
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Pack on the PDA During Island Getaway
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Leonardi DiCaprio, Audrina Patridge, Chris Pine
Audrina Patridge Spills on Text-Flirting with Leonardo DiCaprio and 'Fond Memories' with Chris Pine
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Reese Witherspoon attend "Where The Crawdads Sing" Photo Call
'Where the Crawdads Sing' 's'' Daisy Edgar-Jones Gushes Over Reese Witherspoon, Eating Shrimp and Grits
James Franco
James Franco Sets Acting Return 4 Years After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship Timeline
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Relationship Timeline
Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze
Tyler Cameron Is Dating Model Paige Lorenze: 'It's Heating Up,' Says Source
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler's Relationship Timeline
gwyneth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow on Putting Her Acting Career Aside: 'I Really Don't Miss It at All'
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's Relationship Timeline