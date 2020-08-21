Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Joins Pete Davidson on Upcoming Movie American Sole

“So excited to be joining this project and this cast!!" Camila Mendes said after the casting news was announced

Camila Mendes and Pete Davidson are teaming up for an upcoming drama.

The Riverdale actress, 26, and the Saturday Night Live star, also 26, are set to star in American Sole, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The film, which also stars O’Shea Jackson, follows two twenty-something guys who decide to launch a startup after college, reselling sneakers. Yhe pair run into problems after running out of money, forcing to do business with a shady character, the outlet reports.

Mendes will play Jess, Davidson’s character’s girlfriend in the film.

“So excited to be joining this project and this cast!!" she wrote on Instagram after the casting news was first announced.

Although many details about the project remain under wraps, the film is being written and directed by How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman.

Actor Kevin Hart and NBA star Chris Paul will serve as producers.

“HartBeat Productions baaabbbbyyy.....So proud of my team.” Hart wrote on social media. “Also excited to be producing with my brother @cp3 & Jake Stein ....Let’s goooooooooo.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Raves About Steve Buscemi in The King of Staten Island: He’s 'Just So Special'

Mendes recently appeared in Hulu’s romantic comedy Palm Springs alongside Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

The film, which was produced by Samberg, made history earlier this year as the biggest sale in Sundance Film Festival history, going to Neon and Hulu in a deal reportedly worth $22 million, according to IndieWire.