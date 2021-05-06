Camila Cabello's Cinderella to Skip Theaters and Premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Camila Cabello is set to star as Cinderella in a modern-day retelling of the classic fairytale

Camila Cabello's retelling of Cinderella is skipping theaters to debut on Amazon Prime Video later this year, according to Variety.

A release date has not been announced but Sony Pictures originally set the film's release date to be this July. Variety reported the studio chose to license the movie to Amazon Prime since movie theater attendance hasn't returned to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie's director Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) shared a photo of the cast including Cabello and Idina Menzel, who plays Cinderella's wicked stepmother, from the set in September 2020. Billy Porter, who plays the fairy godmother, rounds out the cast.

"Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, [Camila Cabello] & her NOT evil stepmother, [Idina Menzel] (there are no villains in this movie ❤️)," Cannon wrote.

Cabello then shared the post on her Instagram Story at the time, writing, "I love this film so much."

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2019 that the "Señorita" singer would star as the titular princess in the film, which is written and produced by James Corden. The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will also be involved with the film's music.

Though plot details haven't been released, the story is reportedly a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. Cabello's Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story.