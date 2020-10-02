Camila Cabello Enjoys Last Day of Being a 'Rebellious Dreamer Princess' as Cinderella Wraps Filming

That's a wrap on Cinderella!

Camila Cabello shared a video of her last day playing Cinderella for her upcoming film on Friday, writing, "Last day of being a freakin badass rebellious dreamer princess!"

"Today was our last day wrapping Cinderella," the singer, 23, tweeted. "I’m so grateful to have had this experience & to our crew for making it possible (& completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie."

In the video, Cabello can be seen in a field while telling the camera, "Guys we just wrapped on Cinderella! I can’t wait for you guys to see this film."

In a second tweet, the singer wrote, "It has a message I believe in so much with love, joy, laughter, & magic to@KayKayCannon our brilliant leader & director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me & for giving us this beautiful journey, on & off screen!"

"Thank you @JKCorden for your belief in me & giving me an experience of a lifetime," Cabello wrote in a third tweet. "To the cast, dancers, choreographers, crew... i love you all so much! I pictured you all behind the camera, how I hoped this film would make you feel & it motivated & inspired me every day."

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2019 that the "Señorita" singer would star as the titular princess in the film, which is written and produced by James Corden. The Hollywood Reporter said Cabello will also be involved with the film’s music.

In October 2019, it was announced that Billy Porter would also join Cabello and Idina Menzel in the movie, starring as the iconic Fairy Godmother.

Though plot details haven’t been released, the story is reportedly a modern reimagining of the classic fairy tale in which an orphaned girl turns into a princess. Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story.

Last week, director Kay Cannon shared a photo of Cabello and Menzel, 49, while shooting the film.

"Revelling the time I have left shooting w/ Cinders, [Camila Cabello] & her NOT evil stepmother, [Idina Menzel] (there are no villains in this movie ❤️)," Cannon wrote.