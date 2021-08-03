Cinderella, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, debuts on Prime Video on Sept. 3

Camila Cabello Sings and Chases After Her Fairytale Dreams in New Cinderella Trailer

Camila Cabello's Cinderella is placing a new spin on the classic fairytale.

In a new trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film, Cabello stars as Cinderella, or Ella, who dreams of launching her own clothing business.

"Soon everyone will know my name," she says as she dreams of creating a successful fashion brand.

As the prince of the kingdom hosts a ball, Cinderella's plans to wear her own designs to the ball are thwarted by her wicked stepmother (Idina Menzel). But not before Cinderella's "fabulous Godmother," played by Billy Porter, aids her with magic in arriving at the ball in style.

While she meets the prince and falls in love, Cinderella struggles to combine her dreams of owning her own business and the expectations that come with being royalty.

"What about my work?" she asks the prince after he proposes marriage to her. "I don't want a life stuck waving from a royal box any more than a life combined to a basement. I have dreams that I have to chase."

Cabello, 24, shared the trailer on Twitter, writing, "Can't wait to share this MAGICAL film with you September 3 on @PrimeVideo @Cinderella."

She also shared the poster to the upcoming movie, tweeting, "Umm, wow. What are YOU wearing to the #CinderellaMovie ball on September 3?"

Also starring in the movie are Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Charming, alongside Pierce Brosnan (King Rowan) and Minnie Driver (Queen Beatrice), James Corden and John Mulaney, who play two footmen.

In May, director Kay Cannon admitted to Entertainment Weekly she was apprehensive about initially tackling the beloved story of Cinderella.

"I was someone who wasn't really that attracted to the Cinderella story," Cannon explained. "I kind of thought it was just a bunch of women being mean to each other."

But when Corden, 42, and fellow producer Leo Pearlman offered her the opportunity to rework the well-known tale as a musical with an updated take, Cannon couldn't resist.

"I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that's more relatable to what girls and young women, in particular, are going through, where they can really see themselves," Cannon said.

"I was just always looking for, 'What are the classic tropes, and how can I turn them on their heads?'" she added.