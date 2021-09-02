Shawn Mendes Picks See-Through Shirt for Date Night with Camila Cabello at Cinderella Premiere

Shawn Mendes was Camila Cabello’s prince for the evening ahead of the debut of the Amazon Prime Video movie

Camila Cabello brought her very own prince charming to the Cinderella premiere on Wednesday.

The star of the ball, 24, was joined by her boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the event in Miami, Florida.

Cabello wore a cropped white tank top with a pastel tulle princess skirt and accessorized with silver jewelry and a disco ball purse. The former Fifth Harmony singer rocked a short hairstyle with bold gold eyeliner to complete her look. Mendes, 23, complemented her in a sheer black blouse, which he kept open to show off his chest, and white trousers.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

The "Señorita" singers smiled and laughed together while posing on the carpet.

Cabello also sparkled in her solo carpet moments during the premiere.

Camila Cabello Camila Cabello | Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday's premiere, the singer opened up on Instagram about how much fun she had with her costars in making the movie.

The Cinderella star posted a photo with Nicholas Galitzine who plays Prince Charming as well as pictures with Idina Menzel, director Kay Cannon, Maddie Baillio, Billy Porter, and James Corden.

"I love this film so much. And I love this cast so much," Cabello began.

She continued, "@nicholasgalitzine were clearly trying to be so hot in this pic but we laughed so much making this film together u goof!- thank you for being the best person to make this movie with and making me laugh with your anchorman voice. Mates 4 lyf and I love u!!!!!"

Of the film's director, the singer wrote, "Wait till you see what @kaykaycannon did when you see this movie: she's a badass woman who wrote and directed a movie about a badass woman! Spoiler alert! This is not a princess story like you've seen before. She's a dreamer, honey 💕💕💕💕💕."

Cabello went on to gush about Menzel, 50: "@idinamenzel I love u so much I'm so honored to be in this movie w you and so grateful to call you a friend ❤️.

"@theebillyporter you are a magical being in this movie and in real life too, I love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️ ," she continued. "@maddiebaillio girl I love u, you're fantastic- Charlotte we missed you last night I love you!!!!!"

During a red carpet event on Monday, Cabello opened up about what it means to her to serve as the first-ever Latina princess.

"Being the first Latina princess is such an honor. I mean, I'd be so excited to see any other person being a Latina princess before me," she told PEOPLE. "Actually being that is crazy."

